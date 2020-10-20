 

BlackRock Canada Announces October Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 13:55  |  26   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the October 2020 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on October 27, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on October 30, 2020.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.046
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.041
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.080
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.042
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.077
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.030
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.040
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.050
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.067
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.081
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.065
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.064
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.032
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.070
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.052
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.063
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.048
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.062
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.078
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.053
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.040
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.052
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.085
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.048
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.075
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.119
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.006
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.040
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.028
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.063
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.079
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.064
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.077
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.051
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.065
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.068
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.043
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.052
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.043
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.050
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.039
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.046
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.043
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.044
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.033
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.033
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.050
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.086
(1) Distribution per unit amounts are USD for XDG.U, XDU.U

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately US$7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.32 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$7.81 trillion in AUM as of 9/30/20

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

Contact for Media:                
Maeve Hannigan                                                                
T – 416-643-4058                
Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com


BlackRock Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
UPDATE -- Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 3 Trials in Uncomplicated and Complicated ...
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
CENTOGENE Increases Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:24 Uhr
Vergiss Indexfonds: Über 1.500 % Kursgewinn brachte in den letzten 20 Jahren die Aktie des ETF-Anbieters BlackRock!
14.10.20
Marktüberblick: BlackRock-Aktie nach Zahlen auf Rekordhoch
13.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow zollt Rally Tribut - Nasdaq behauptet sich
13.10.20
Aktien New York: Dow zollt Rally etwas Tribut - Nasdaq behauptet sich
13.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow zollt Rally Tribut - Nasdaq behauptet sich
13.10.20
BlackRock Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
01.10.20
iShares Leverages the Full Breadth of BlackRock’s Investment Platform to Expand Megatrend ETF Line-Up
29.09.20
BlackRock to Report Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on October 13th
22.09.20
BlackRock Canada Announces Change in Index of the iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.09.20
8
Klimaschutz-Wende beim Finanzgiganten?: BlackRock-Manager hören auf Greta: Nachhaltigkeit wird Inves
28.10.19
5
Investments in fossile Brennstoffe: Kohlenstoffblase: Verkannte Gefahr für die Finanzmärkte? – Das s