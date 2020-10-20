BlackRock Canada Announces October Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the October 2020 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on October 27, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on October 30 , 2020 .

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.046 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.041 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.080 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.042 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.077 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.030 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.040 iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.000 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.050 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.067 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.081 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.065 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.064 Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042 Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040 Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057 Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072 Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.032 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.070 iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.052 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.063 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.048 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.062 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.078 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.053 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.040 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.052 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.085 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.048 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.075 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.119 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.006 iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.040 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.028 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.063 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.079 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.064 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.077 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.051 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.065 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.068 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.043 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.052 iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.043 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.050 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.039 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.046 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.043 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.044 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.033 iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.033 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.050 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.086 (1) Distribution per unit amounts are USD for XDG.U, XDU.U

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .



About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately US$7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.32 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$7.81 trillion in AUM as of 9/30/20

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:

Maeve Hannigan

T – 416-643-4058

Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com

