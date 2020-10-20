 

STMicroelectronics Unveils Features of Multi-Application, Deterministic Automotive Microcontrollers to Maximize Safety and Security in Next-Generation Domain/Zone Architectures

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 14:00  |  42   |   |   

STMicroelectronics Unveils Features of Multi-Application, Deterministic Automotive Microcontrollers to Maximize Safety and Security in Next-Generation Domain/Zone Architectures

  • ST jointly developed with Bosch deterministic high-performance open-market MCUs
    that can host multiple applications including virtualization of safety and security by HW functionality
     
  • New approach enables integration of multiple applications developed with different tooling and on different software schedules, in contrast to today’s Linux/Posix-based integration-platform solutions
     
  • Non-volatile Phase-Change Memory (PCM) supports safety by delivering single-bit overwrite capability and very effective Over-the-Air updates with no downtime

Geneva, Switzerland, October 20, 2020 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has revealed further details of its innovative Stellar automotive microcontrollers (MCUs) to show how the devices ensure reliable and deterministic execution of multiple independent real-time applications. This is one of the toughest challenges facing manufacturers in today’s automotive sector as the complexity of new car architectures leads to the consolidation of independent applications into a single powerful Integration MCU and typically involves choosing either determinism or virtualization. Stellar delivers both.

Pioneering this new class of controllers, Stellar Integration MCUs are designed with exceptional computing power to significantly simplify the concurrent and deterministic execution of multiple-sourced software while guaranteeing the highest levels of safety and performance. These capabilities meet system requirements in the electrics/electronics (E/E) architecture of the next generation of connected cars. To do this, Stellar introduces features that include a state-of-the-art processor with hardware support for virtualization, quality of service settings, the ability to firewall peripherals, and perform resource separation at interconnect levels. These features allow independent applications, or Virtual ECUs, to coexist in the same physical MCU by guaranteeing freedom from interference and secure compartmentalization of software functions while supporting concurrent multiple ASIL safety levels.

Seite 1 von 5
STMicroelectronics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
UPDATE -- Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 3 Trials in Uncomplicated and Complicated ...
CENTOGENE Increases Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
STMicroelectronics Acquires Power Amplifier and RF Front-End-Module Specialist SOMOS Semiconductor
12.10.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt STMicro auf 'Sell'
12.10.20
BARCLAYS belässt STMicro auf 'Overweight'
09.10.20
UBS belässt STMicro auf 'Buy'
09.10.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Ausblick von NXP und Konsolidierung treiben Chipbranche an
08.10.20
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt STMicro auf 'Buy'
07.10.20
STMicroelectronics Launches LaSAR, an Ecosystem to Accelerate Development of Augmented-Reality Eyewear Applications
05.10.20
DAX – Brisanter Themenmix dämpft Laune der Anleger
02.10.20
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt STMicro auf 'Buy'
02.10.20
Marktkompass: 12.640 DAX schwächer | Trump positiv | STMICRO | INFINEON | MANZ

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.20
1
IoT Aktien mit Zukunftspotential
24.10.19
9
STMicroelectronics