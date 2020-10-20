STMicroelectronics Unveils Features of Multi-Application, Deterministic Automotive Microcontrollers to Maximize Safety and Security in Next-Generation Domain/Zone Architectures





ST jointly developed with Bosch deterministic high-performance open-market MCUs

that can host multiple applications including virtualization of safety and security by HW functionality



that can host multiple applications including virtualization of safety and security by HW functionality New approach enables integration of multiple applications developed with different tooling and on different software schedules, in contrast to today’s Linux/Posix-based integration-platform solutions



Non-volatile Phase-Change Memory (PCM) supports safety by delivering single-bit overwrite capability and very effective Over-the-Air updates with no downtime

Geneva, Switzerland, October 20, 2020 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has revealed further details of its innovative Stellar automotive microcontrollers (MCUs) to show how the devices ensure reliable and deterministic execution of multiple independent real-time applications. This is one of the toughest challenges facing manufacturers in today’s automotive sector as the complexity of new car architectures leads to the consolidation of independent applications into a single powerful Integration MCU and typically involves choosing either determinism or virtualization. Stellar delivers both.

Pioneering this new class of controllers, Stellar Integration MCUs are designed with exceptional computing power to significantly simplify the concurrent and deterministic execution of multiple-sourced software while guaranteeing the highest levels of safety and performance. These capabilities meet system requirements in the electrics/electronics (E/E) architecture of the next generation of connected cars. To do this, Stellar introduces features that include a state-of-the-art processor with hardware support for virtualization, quality of service settings, the ability to firewall peripherals, and perform resource separation at interconnect levels. These features allow independent applications, or Virtual ECUs, to coexist in the same physical MCU by guaranteeing freedom from interference and secure compartmentalization of software functions while supporting concurrent multiple ASIL safety levels.