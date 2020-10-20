Lincoln Educational Services’ Third Quarter Student Starts Climb 15%; Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Financial Results

“During the third quarter, our team continued to execute on the strategies designed to provide to an increasing number of students the new skills that employers require for in-demand essential careers,” said Scott Shaw, President and CEO. “We successfully implemented on-site instruction at all 22 of our campuses during the quarter, while incorporating efficient distance learning components introduced earlier in the year. As a result, to date, we have continued to enhance the learning/teaching experience for both our students and our faculty while increasing operating efficiencies.”

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC) (“Lincoln”) today reported that total student starts for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 grew 15 percent as compared to starts for the third quarter of 2019. Starts for the Company’s Transportation and Skilled Trades Segment increased 17 percent for the period while starts for Lincoln’s Healthcare and other Professions Segment grew 11 percent.

The Company also announced that it will release its third quarter financial results ended September 30, 2020 prior to market open on November 11, 2020. The management team will host a conference call to review the results and other recent corporate developments that same day beginning at 10 a.m. ET. To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to the investor relations section of Lincoln’s website at http://www.lincolntech.edu . Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 844-413-0946 (domestic) or 216-562-0456 (international) and providing access code 1857026. Please log in or dial into the call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

An archived version of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days at http://www.lincolntech.edu . A replay of the call will also be available for seven days by calling 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) and providing access code 1857026.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education and helping to provide solutions to America’s skills gap. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in five principal areas of study: health sciences, automotive technology, skilled trades, hospitality services and business and information technology. Lincoln has provided the nation’s workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946 and currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under 4 brands: Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln Culinary Institute and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. For more information, go to www.lincolntech.edu.