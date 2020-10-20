EQS-News ALSO goes live with AI-enhanced Celonis Execution Application for Accounts Payable
The Celonis Execution App for Accounts Payable allows ALSO to take full advantage of valuable cash discounts offered by many suppliers for early payment. As well as maximizing these cash discounts, the Celonis application times invoice payments to match due dates. Eliminating late payment fees for overdue invoices and ensuring that invoices are paid on agreed dates frees up substantial amounts of liquidity for new business opportunities.
Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN), explains: "Our supply business requires a great deal of precision to ensure profitability. The margins, particularly where hardware is concerned, can be very thin - and avoidable process errors quickly eat into profits. This is why closing any execution gaps in every area of our business is crucial to us. We have been working with Celonis since 2019 and appreciate the impact its software has on execution optimization. This latest step to apply the new Celonis Execution Application for Accounts Payable in our finance department helps us eradicate the occasions when something does not happen in time."
