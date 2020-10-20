 

Splunk to Acquire Plumbr and Rigor, Expanding the World’s Most Comprehensive Observability Portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020   

.conf20 – Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Plumbr, an application performance monitoring (APM) company offering auto-instrumentation, Real User Monitoring and deep application performance insights for enterprise applications. Splunk also announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rigor, a digital experience monitoring (DEM) company offering advanced synthetic monitoring and optimization tools. Rigor’s solutions help customers optimize end-user experiences in digital channels.

With both acquisitions and product integrations, Splunk will significantly expand its APM and DEM capabilities. The combined power of Splunk’s Observability Suite will ultimately give customers a seamless, end-to-end observability experience to help guide them across both cloud and on-premises environments, as well as the software architecture transformations occurring with applications.

“The global acceleration to multicloud and hybrid cloud architectures has created an observability revolution. Development, operations and IT teams everywhere require real-time, full-fidelity and ML-driven solutions that can help them quickly and confidently modernize and build cloud-native applications,” said Tim Tully, chief technology officer, Splunk. “Together, Plumbr and Rigor accelerate Splunk’s vision to deliver a comprehensive Observability Suite with best-in-class DEM and APM for all applications. Splunk is the industry’s leading enterprise-grade Observability Suite providing customers with a complete, full-fidelity view into their data.”

Plumbr offers advanced instrumentation, profiling and Real User Monitoring (RUM) capabilities, which are critical to monitoring Java, PHP, Python and .Net applications. The addition of Plumbr’s technology to Splunk’s Observability Suite gives customers unprecedented monitoring and troubleshooting of existing applications, as well as RUM, database monitoring and code profiling capabilities.

“I am proud of the work Plumbr has accomplished over the past nine years in building a dynamic APM platform,” said Priit Potter, CEO and Co-Founder of Plumbr. “Technical talent is incredibly difficult to find, and Plumbr is beaming with some of the brightest minds in DevOps. We’re looking forward to diving in with the Splunk team and helping the company expand its vision to bring data to everything.”

