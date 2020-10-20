 

Worldpay from FIS Expands Operations in Argentina with Domestic Acquiring Capability

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

FIS (NYSE: FIS) today announced the latest expansion of its global footprint in the Latin American market by securing domestic card scheme acquiring licenses in Argentina. With the ability to offer local merchants in-country payment processing, Argentine sellers will have access to a broader set of Worldpay from FIS merchant solutions products and services for online commerce.

Worldpay processes billions of transactions annually across 146 countries and more than 300 payments types in 126 currencies and will be the largest global acquirer with a domestic processing capability in Argentina. Previously, to acquire payments locally in Argentina, merchants would have to work with one of two providers, however, recent regulatory changes have prompted an opening up of the market which has allowed new entrants into the country. The expansion is part of Worldpay’s global growth strategy.

The rapid expansion of digital technology and the globalization of online commerce—accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic—has increased the need for merchants to be able to operate at worldwide scale. With the eCommerce market in Argentina set to double by 2023, driven by mobile sales,1 merchants are moving to build reliable and secure online selling capabilities.

“It’s an exciting time to enter Argentina’s eCommerce market where mobile commerce growth is accelerating faster than almost anywhere in the world,” said Juan D’Antiochia, General Manager, LATAM, Worldpay from FIS. “Not only will local sellers benefit from our leading geographic footprint enabling them to sell internationally more easily than ever, the international market will now have a faster route to sell to Argentine consumers. With our smarter payments technology and single point of entry for global merchants to operate around the world, our new domestic acquiring capability in Argentina expands on our promise to enable payments the world over.”

Because of Worldpay’s expansive global footprint, the company’s domestic acquiring capability will give local merchants the ability to trade across borders through a single point of integration as well as a more seamless payments experience wherever they do business. Further, with this expansion, Worldpay is helping open the region to global players looking to enter the market.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are behind our company’s mission to advance the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

________________________________
1 Worldpay from FIS 2020 Global Payments Report

Fidelity National Information Services Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)
Aptinyx Reports Positive, Statistically Significant, Top-line Data From Phase 2 Study of NYX-783 in ...
Total Delivers its First Carbon Neutral LNG Cargo
Alibaba Group Unveils Plans for 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $4.75 Billion of Senior Secured Notes
Gilead Presents New Data from Antiviral Development Programs at IDWeek 2020
3M Littmann Stethoscopes and Eko Announce New Collaboration
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Ten Fintech Startups Showcase Innovations at 2020 FIS Accelerator Demo Day
13.10.20
FIS Ranks First in IDC FinTech Rankings for Fourth Consecutive Year
07.10.20
FIS to Report Third Quarter Earnings on October 29, 2020
05.10.20
 Volume of Real-time Payments Surges During Pandemic, FIS Reports in New Study
29.09.20
Hidden Champion Fidelity National Information Services: Viel mehr als nur WorldPay?!
23.09.20
FIS Partners with The Clearing House to Bring Real-Time Payments to U.S. Financial Institutions

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.02.20
17
Fidelity National Information Services Inc.