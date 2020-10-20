 

Splunk Propels Organizations Into the Data Age With Enhanced AIOps and Multicloud Monitoring Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020   

.conf20 – Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced enhancements to Splunk’s portfolio for IT Operations, including the launch of Splunk Service Intelligence for SAP solutions, a new version of Splunk IT Service Intelligence (ITSI), Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring Add-On and Splunk IT Essentials. With Splunk’s advanced IT solutions, customers can embrace cloud-driven transformation no matter where they are in their IT modernization journey.

While the shift to cloud is unlocking value for organizations of all sizes, the Data Age is driving exponential change and IT teams need dynamic solutions to meet these rapidly evolving business demands. Splunk’s IT Operations portfolio provides the most comprehensive, flexible and analytics-driven monitoring solution for all multicloud, on-premises and hybrid environments, equipping organizations with the solutions they need to navigate their cloud journey.

“Digital transformation and the rise of imperative digital business services have only accelerated over the past year due to the global pandemic, as more organizations migrate their mission critical business services and infrastructure to the cloud,” said Kia Behnia, vice president, IT Operations, Splunk. “Splunk’s expanded and enhanced IT Operations solutions empower our customers to accelerate their cloud migration and manage their multicloud environment with confidence, providing the speed, scale, analytics and end-to-end visibility required to ensure the performance of their business and mission-critical services.”

“Formula 1 and racing is synonymous with data, and the immense speed and scale of that data is continually increasing as we capture insights from all corners of our business,” said Karen McElhatton, Group CIO, McLaren. “Splunk has helped transform our IT modernization journey, providing end-to-end visibility and reliable accessibility to secure data across our hybrid cloud environment which enables us to control and make decisions faster, wherever the team is in the world.”

Splunk Brings the Power of AI-Driven Monitoring to SAP Solutions

To thrive in the Data Age, organizations need a complete view of their data. This is further amplified through the tens of thousands of SAP customers who need visibility across their business to protect performance and ensure customer success. Building upon Splunk and SAP’s strategic partnership, Splunk Service Intelligence for SAP solutions, now in limited release, couples the power of artificial intelligence (AI)-based monitoring, with SAP technology stacks, creating end-to-end visibility across both the SAP solution-based and entire IT environment.

