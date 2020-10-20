AI.Reverie Named a Cool Vendor in AI Core Technologies by Gartner

Gartner's Cool Vendor research is designed to recognize interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services. It is a thorough process that requires Gartner analysts to evaluate a vendor’s services by talking to clients followed up by a vote of potential nominees with a maximum selection of five vendors for a given category.

AI.Reverie , the leader in synthetic data for improved artificial intelligence, today announced that it has been named by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in AI Core Technologies.

“The greatest technical challenges when developing mission critical solutions are found in the diversity and edge cases that are difficult to capture in small datasets,” said Daeil Kim, CEO and Co-founder of AI.Reverie. “This challenge is primarily realized within the collection of data, arguably the most significant bottleneck for the advancement of computer vision. Specifically, the ability to acquire, curate, and annotate the large amounts of data necessary to successfully train vision algorithms.”

Kim continued, “We believe this recognition confirms our vision on the future of training computer vision algorithms using synthetic data. We work closely with our client's leadership and machine learning teams to accelerate AI adoption across the enterprise by solving their data challenges as well as speeding up the algorithm training process.”

About AI.Reverie

AI.Reverie is a simulation platform that trains AI to understand the world. It offers a suite of synthetic data and vision APIs to help businesses across different industries train their machine learning algorithms and improve their AI applications, along with benchmarking services to measure the impact.

