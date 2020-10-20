Kohl’s Announces Launch of New Private Label, Specialty Athleisure Brand

“Kohl’s is excited to introduce FLX, a new specialty athleisure brand, to our brand portfolio as we work to continue strengthening our position as a destination for active and casual apparel,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “As customers have been increasingly shopping for a more comfortable and casual lifestyle, Kohl’s identified a plan to more aggressively serve as the most trusted retailer of choice in these categories. With an emphasis on high-quality athleisure, FLX fills a white space in our current private brand portfolio and will be a great answer to these growing consumer trends."

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced today a new private label, specialty athleisure brand, FLX, available in select stores and online at Kohls.com beginning March 2021. With offerings for both men and women, FLX, pronounced “flex,” is a modern athleisure brand featuring stylish active separates made with high-quality performance fabrics and functional details. In addition to a year-round collection of core apparel — including bottoms, shorts and tees — the brand assortment will be refreshed seasonally with key transitional items, including fleece, jackets and layering pieces.

Designed for premium comfort and style, FLX offers versatile pieces for life at home or on-the-go — such as a comfy traveler pant, multi-use loungewear or packable jacket. The assortment is also size-inclusive, available in plus and big & tall sizes, and the entire FLX collection was made using sustainable methods and materials. With a focus on higher-end athleisure, FLX complements Kohl’s current private and national brand portfolio, which includes active brands Tek Gear, adidas, Champion, Under Armour, and Nike, and casual brands such as Sonoma Goods for Life, Croft & Barrow and Columbia.

A Destination for the Active and Casual Lifestyle

The introduction of FLX is just one of many ways Kohl’s continues to invest in the growing categories of active and casual apparel. Building on its commitment to inclusive sizing, Kohl’s has expanded its size offerings in active apparel with the launches of Under Armour and Adidas Plus earlier this year, and Under Armour Big & Tall last fall.

As Kohl’s active business continues to grow, it has also increased square footage of the area dedicated to active by 25% in approximately 160 of our stores and has launched adidas shop-in-shops in 175 stores across the country, allowing customers to shop a curated assortment of adidas products in its own branded section — including everything from apparel to shoes and accessories.

Kohl’s is also continuing to evolve its casual brand assortment through increased clarity and the introduction of new and relevant brands like Lands’ End and Toms shoes, both of which launched this fall.

