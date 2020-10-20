Clearfield Introduces FieldSmart FDP Indoor 288-port Wall Box Optimized for Dense MDU Environments

“As service providers continue to build out FTTH, space and time constraints in construction are major factors,” said Chris Wilson, Director of Plant Construction for Hotwire Communications. “Clearfield has stayed ahead of these ever-changing situations, with, yet again, another amazing product that will streamline our business and deployment.”

Clearfield, Inc . (NASDAQ:CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, today announced the new FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point (FDP) Indoor 288-Port Wall Box. This plug-and-play solution is designed to streamline the labor and installation time associated with large MDU or MTU fiber deployments by streamlining a traditionally four step-process into one. This allows service providers to quickly turn-up broadband services and enable subscribers to benefit from the lifestyle that better broadband provides.

The value of fiber services is vastly being realized and will likely continue to increase as remote working and e-learning become the new normal. According to research from BroadbandNow, many apartment hunters said they’d be willing to pay over $50 additional per month for a fiber connection. With predictions that the U.S. will need nearly 4.6 million new multifamily units by 2030 and the current trend of remote working and learning, fiber deployment in this sector will rapidly increase and likely cause older complexes to upgrade current infrastructure to compete with new builds.

Utilizing the Clearview Black Ribbon Cassette, the compact FieldSmart FDP gives service providers plug-and-play integration based upon the configuration requirements of their application. Feeder fibers, distribution fibers, splitter modules, splicing and unused splitter output storage are all contained within a compact, single, rugged, wall-mountable enclosure, eliminating space challenges that can be present in both greenfield and brownfield environments. Multi-fiber Push On (MPO) connectors make this a snap for 12 to 24 fibers at a time. This Clearview optimized wall box can house up to nine high-density splitters and allows the user to scale the bulkhead from 12 to 288 distributed ports and up to 24 feeder ports. This bulkhead accepts the Clearview Black Patch and Splice Cassettes and swings open offering easy access to the front and rear of the cassettes. A side lock provides security enabled doors for extra protection and a solid enclosure to protect fiber terminations from damage. True to Clearfield’s craft-friendly product design, this box requires only one technician for mounting.

“Today’s environment has forced service providers to provide reliable broadband faster than ever to keep communities connected, working and learning,” said Kevin Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Clearfield. “MDUs varying architectural layouts present unique challenges for deploying fiber, both logistically and aesthetically. The combination of our solutions within this FDP eliminate common deployment challenges and offer greater speed and fewer labor costs for MDU, MTU, and other carrier applications.”

Clearfield’s FieldSmart 288 Indoor Wall Box is now available for ordering. More information can be found on this introductory video, the associated data sheet or at www.SeeClearfield.com.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. Our "fiber to anywhere" platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year.

