 

MicroStrategy Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

MicroStrategy will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss the company’s third quarter 2020 financial results. To access this conference call, dial (844) 824-7425 (domestic) or (716) 220-9429 (international) and use conference ID 4698795. The conference call will also be webcast live, and the live webcast will be available under the “Events” section on MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://ir.microstrategy.com/events-presentations.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes until November 3, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) using the replay pass code 4698795. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available under the “Events” section on MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://ir.microstrategy.com/events-presentations.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, with the leading enterprise analytics platform. Our vision is to enable Intelligence Everywhere. MicroStrategy provides modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. Optimized for cloud and on-premises deployments, the platform features HyperIntelligence, a breakthrough technology that overlays actionable enterprise data on popular business applications to help users make smarter, faster decisions. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.

MicroStrategy, Intelligence Everywhere, and HyperIntelligence are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

