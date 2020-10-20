 

NetApp Brings the Simplicity and Flexibility of the Cloud to the Data Center with Updated Software Data Services

Global, cloud-led, data-centric software company NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) today announced enhancements to industry-leading cloud-connected NetApp ONTAP data management software. The company also announced a more flexible NetApp Keystone Flex Subscription service and a new NetApp SolidFire Enterprise SDS solution. With these updates, NetApp helps organizations everywhere unlock the best of cloud. Organizations can now optimize performance and security, reduce costs, easily extend data management from on premises to any cloud, and consume hybrid cloud infrastructure as a service.

“Digital transformation has accelerated to the point where projects that used to take years to accomplish now need to be completed in months or even weeks,” said NetApp President César Cernuda. “With its rich data-centric software innovation, NetApp is uniquely positioned to help organizations quickly adapt and sustainably transform in today’s hybrid cloud world. Now, we make it easier for them to develop applications in the cloud, move applications to the cloud, or create cloudlike experiences on premises.”

The new features and capabilities that NetApp introduced today include:

  • Enhanced NetApp ONTAP software capabilities that offer greater consolidation, deeper cloud ​integration, and continuous data availability for improved simplicity, efficiency, and protection of business-critical enterprise applications.
  • Updates to NetApp Keystone Flex Subscription, providing a fast, flexible path to a cloud-enabled data center with “pay-as-you-grow” subscriptions for a cloudlike experience on premises. The Keystone Flex Subscription also offers public cloud integration available through the NetApp partner ecosystem.
  • The new NetApp SolidFire Enterprise SDS solution, providing a simple and automated foundation for private cloud with NetApp Element software as standalone software-defined storage that can be deployed on any hardware.

More information about these products and solutions can be found here.

About NetApp

NetApp is a global cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at http://www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

