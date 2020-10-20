 

Absolute Appoints Steven Gatoff as Chief Financial Officer

Absolute (ABT.TO),a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions, today announced the appointment of Steven Gatoff as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 10, 2020. Reporting directly to Christy Wyatt, Absolute’s President and CEO, Steven will have responsibility for all global finance, accounting, financial reporting, audit, tax, investor relations, and capital planning functions.

Steven brings to Absolute over 25 years of financial expertise and leadership, and a distinctive track record of driving value creation for software companies, in both large public companies and earlier-stage, hyper-growth environments. He joins Absolute from 8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), a leading provider of cloud voice, video, collaboration and contact center solutions, where he served as Chief Financial Officer from October 2018 to June 2020. Prior to 8x8, Steven was Chief Financial Officer at several high-growth companies, including, Elementum, PagerDuty, Rapid7, and iPass. Steven has also held senior finance roles at United Online, Sterling Commerce, and VeriSign. Steven held key roles at several Wall Street investment banking firms earlier in his career, including Bear Stearns, Credit Suisse, and Morgan Stanley, and began his career as an auditor with Deloitte. Steven holds an MBA from Columbia University and a BS degree from the University of Vermont.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Steven to my leadership team and to Absolute,” said Christy Wyatt, Absolute’s President and CEO. “Adding a high-calibre CFO with deep financial and operational expertise like Steven will help us continue our momentum, relentless execution, and focus on helping our customers.”

“There is a seismic shift taking place in endpoint security and Absolute’s Enterprise Resilience approach is truly unique in solving customers’ challenges,” said Steven Gatoff. “I was drawn to Absolute because of the great team of people and the unique opportunity in this space as trends like remote work and distance learning continue defining the inflection point through which the company is accelerating. I look forward to being part of the Absolute team to help extend our leadership to the next level.”

Christy Wyatt added, “I also want to thank Leigh Ramsden, Absolute’s VP, Finance, who has served in the interim CFO role since January 2020 and has shown incredible dedication and made valuable contributions during this period of CFO transition.”

About Absolute

Absolute is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value. For the latest information, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

2020 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE, the ABSOLUTE logo, and SELF-HEALING ENDPOINT are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols and in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.



