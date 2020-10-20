IGI to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 12, 2020

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will not host a live teleconference.

The results, along with an accompanying slide presentation deck, will be posted on IGI’s website at www.iginsure.com.