 

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Participants in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of KER-050 in Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 14:00  |  12   |   |   
  • First two participants dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial of KER-050 in MDS
  • Initial data expected by mid-2021

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that it has dosed the first two participants in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KER-050 for the treatment of anemia and thrombocytopenia in myelodysplastic syndromes (“MDS”).   Keros expects to report initial data from Part 1 of this trial in mid-2021.

The Phase 2 clinical trial is an open-label, multiple ascending dose trial to evaluate KER-050 in participants with very low-, low-, or intermediate-risk MDS who either have previously received treatment with an erythropoiesis-stimulating agent or have not received such treatment.   Keros presented data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of KER-050 in healthy post-menopausal women, which demonstrated a robust, dose-dependent response of multiple hematological parameters, at the 25th Annual Congress of European Hematology Association in June 2020.

“We are pleased to announce the initiation of our open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of KER-050 in MDS. The results from our Phase 1 clinical trial demonstrated robust hematological effects in healthy volunteers that we are excited to potentially explore further in patients with MDS.” said Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Keros. “The majority of patients with MDS develop anemias and other cytopenias and we believe that the differentiated mechanism of action of KER-050 provides a potential benefit not only in addressing ineffective erythropoiesis, but also in increasing platelet counts.”

The Phase 2 clinical trial will be conducted in 2 parts. In Part 1, approximately six participants will be enrolled in each of up to four cohorts of ascending doses of KER-050 to be administered by subcutaneous injection every four weeks for up to four cycles. In Part 2, the dose selected from Part 1 will be evaluated in up to 30 participants. The primary objective of the trial is to confirm the safety and tolerability of KER-050 in MDS participants with ring sideroblasts (RS+) as well as in participants without ring sideroblasts (non-RS).

Seite 1 von 3
Keros Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
UPDATE -- Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 3 Trials in Uncomplicated and Complicated ...
CENTOGENE Increases Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...