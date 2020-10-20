Keros Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Participants in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of KER-050 in Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS)

First two participants dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial of KER-050 in MDS

Initial data expected by mid-2021

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that it has dosed the first two participants in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KER-050 for the treatment of anemia and thrombocytopenia in myelodysplastic syndromes (“MDS”). Keros expects to report initial data from Part 1 of this trial in mid-2021.

The Phase 2 clinical trial is an open-label, multiple ascending dose trial to evaluate KER-050 in participants with very low-, low-, or intermediate-risk MDS who either have previously received treatment with an erythropoiesis-stimulating agent or have not received such treatment. Keros presented data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of KER-050 in healthy post-menopausal women, which demonstrated a robust, dose-dependent response of multiple hematological parameters, at the 25th Annual Congress of European Hematology Association in June 2020.

“We are pleased to announce the initiation of our open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of KER-050 in MDS. The results from our Phase 1 clinical trial demonstrated robust hematological effects in healthy volunteers that we are excited to potentially explore further in patients with MDS.” said Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Keros. “The majority of patients with MDS develop anemias and other cytopenias and we believe that the differentiated mechanism of action of KER-050 provides a potential benefit not only in addressing ineffective erythropoiesis, but also in increasing platelet counts.”

The Phase 2 clinical trial will be conducted in 2 parts. In Part 1, approximately six participants will be enrolled in each of up to four cohorts of ascending doses of KER-050 to be administered by subcutaneous injection every four weeks for up to four cycles. In Part 2, the dose selected from Part 1 will be evaluated in up to 30 participants. The primary objective of the trial is to confirm the safety and tolerability of KER-050 in MDS participants with ring sideroblasts (RS+) as well as in participants without ring sideroblasts (non-RS).