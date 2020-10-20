Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Report Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results on October 27, 2020

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (Nasdaq: BGFV) (the “Company”), a leading sporting goods retailer, will announce third quarter fiscal 2020 financial results on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, after the market close.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results and provide additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. To access the conference call, participants in North America may dial (877) 407-9039 and international participants may dial (201) 689-8470. Participants are encouraged to dial in to the conference call ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.