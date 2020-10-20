Enphase Energy and SunCool Bring Reliable Solar-Plus-Storage to Florida Homeowners

The Enphase Encharge 10 and Encharge 3 storage systems offer usable and scalable battery storage capacities of 10.1 kWh and 3.4 kWh, respectively. This modular architecture helps installers to right-size storage for either customers’ whole-home backup loads or to start small and grow over time, without additional external inverters. With a grid-agnostic system and fail-safe design with multiple, redundant microinverters in each storage device and a passive cooling system with no moving parts, the Encharge storage system offers maximum reliability. The Encharge storage system also provides a simple path to energy independence with Enphase grid-forming microinverters to keep homes powered when the grid goes down and save money when the grid is up.

“The active hurricane season has many of our customers calling us about adding home energy backup, and our Enphase system owners are delighted to hear that we can do a seamless upgrade to their existing systems with Encharge storage,” said Greg Gearhart, owner at SunCool. “On the installation side of the business, we get tremendous confidence from the reliability of Enphase products, and when we do need real-time support during an install, Enphase picks up the phone right away. The level of customer support from Enphase cannot be compared to the 24-48-hour call-back times we’ve had elsewhere, and we look forward to serving the strong demand here in Florida.”

One of the first fully resilient Enphase-based solar-plus-storage systems deployed by SunCool Energy was at a Duck Key, Florida residence. The newly constructed home features 37 Enphase IQ 7 microinverters and three Enphase Encharge 10 storage devices, for a total of 11.6 kW solar production and 30 kWh of storage.

“My goal was to protect the house from the power outages that come with the hurricanes and storms down here, and the Enphase Encharge storage system working in tandem with our Enphase microinverters gave us the option for true energy resilience,” said John Wolfe, Enphase homeowner in Duck Key, Florida. “I particularly like that the Encharge storage units use battery chemistry that does not pose the fire risk which conventional Lithium-Ion batteries do, and that the system has built-in brownout protection for the bigger appliances that start with a demand spike. The fire safety aspect gave me the confidence to install the units right inside the house. They are also great looking. This system allows us to utilize our abundant sunshine and be more environmentally conscious.”