mophie Introduces Multi-device 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat to Combat Cable-clutter

Universal mat is designed to wirelessly charge up to four devices and connect a fifth through the USB-A port

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie, a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and the No. 1 wireless charging pad brand in the U.S.1, today announced the 4-in-1 wireless charging mat that features a minimalist design that’s sleek and slim. The 4-in-1 wireless charging mat allows users to charge up to four Qi-enabled devices, regardless of brand, in one central location. For ease of use, intuitive markings and multiple charging coils take the guess work out of charging.



A product video accompanying this release is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13Fw6RMcCmk&feature=youtu.be