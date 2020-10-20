 

mophie Introduces Multi-device 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat to Combat Cable-clutter

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

Universal mat is designed to wirelessly charge up to four devices and connect a fifth through the USB-A port

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie, a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and the No. 1 wireless charging pad brand in the U.S.1, today announced the 4-in-1 wireless charging mat that features a minimalist design that’s sleek and slim. The 4-in-1 wireless charging mat allows users to charge up to four Qi-enabled devices, regardless of brand, in one central location. For ease of use, intuitive markings and multiple charging coils take the guess work out of charging.

A product video accompanying this release is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13Fw6RMcCmk&feature=youtu.be

“Anyone who makes tech a big part of their life knows about cable clutter,” said Charlie Quong, vice president of product development at ZAGG Brands. “The average home isn’t always designed with today’s power needs in mind and lacks an adequate number of outlets. With the 4-in-1 wireless charging mat, mophie helps people embrace wireless charging and lower the number of cords needed to successfully charge today’s smartphones and portable devices.”

With the 4-in-1 wireless charging mat, there’s no need to hassle with a cable for every device when charging is in one, convenient location. Engineered to safely deliver up to 10W of wireless power to each device2, the 4-in-1 wireless charging mat features easy-align valleys to make finding the charging “sweet spot” foolproof. And no device is left behind. The 4-in-1 wireless charging mat even includes a USB-A port to charge other wired devices, like Apple Watch. An adapter for Apple Watch is included so all users need is their magnetic charger.

Product Features

  • Charge up to four devices wirelessly – Easily charge four devices wirelessly and a fifth device with the USB-A port.
  • Intuitive Design – Helpful markings and multiple charging coils mean finding the charging “sweet spot” is easy.
  • Fast Charge 10W – Engineered to safely deliver up to 10W of power to each device.
  • Apple Watch Adapter – An included Apple Watch adapter lets users charge the Apple Watch through the USB-A port too. With the adapter, users can integrate the charging cable that comes with their Apple Watch into the 4-in-1 wireless charging mat.
  • Eliminate Cable Clutter – With a centralized space to charge all your main devices, there’s no need to hassle with charging cables.
  • Universal Wireless Charging – The wireless charging mat is compatible with virtually any Qi-enabled device, regardless of brand or ecosystem.
  • Charges Through Lightweight Cases – The wireless charging mat can charge through cases up to 3mm thick3.
