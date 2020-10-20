 

Kautex Taps PowerFleet Telematics for Safer, More Sustainable Production

PowerFleet VAC4 to be Deployed Globally Through 2021

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as material handling equipment, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, automobiles, and light and heavy duty truck fleets, has been tapped by Kautex to improve its safety, compliance and utilization through PowerFleet’s telematics solutions.

As a top 100 supplier to global automotive OEMs, PowerFleet’s next generation telematics offer Kautex complete visibility, improved safety and efficacy across its global manufacturing centers. Leveraging PowerFleet’s VAC4 solutions, Kautex has complete wireless visibility and automated monitoring of all its industrial vehicles. The PowerFleet VAC4 is a highly configurable micro-computer that installs on virtually any type of industrial vehicle.

PowerFleet’s best-in-class telematic solutions enable improved material handling productivity, reduced costs, and ensure equipment is in the proper place at the right time. Its products also ensure the highest level of safety for industrial drivers while maintaining strict compliance.

“Our key mission at PowerFleet is to provide customers with the most effective products on the market, and that means putting the safety of our users at the core of what we build,” explains Mark Stanton, GM PowerFleet for Industrial. “Our suite of telematics solutions is a champion for those operating and managing industrial vehicles in that they not only improve the function of work, but also offer the confidence that it’s being done under the most secure conditions in the industry.”

Justo Pepi, Senior Manager Logistics Americas at Kautex, added: “After installing all our assets in our Detroit facility, we quickly realized that the PowerFleet Enterprise solution was able to exceed our expectations, and rapidly employed the PowerFleet solution at two additional facilities, expanding into Canada. The post implementation support has been outstanding. They made sure we were able to get the maximum value from our investment.”

Martin Weiss, Director of Global Material Excellence at Kautex, stated: “This level of support from PowerFleet will enable us to add their solution to our locations in Spain and the UK before the end of 2020, further expanding PowerFleet applications into various plants around the globe in 2021.”

