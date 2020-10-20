 

Siyata Mobile Receives USD$650,000 Order to Equip Homeland Security with its Rugged Devices

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received a USD$650,000 purchase order to equip homeland security in the Middle East with its handheld rugged Push-to-Talk (PTT) devices. Siyata’s rugged devices are designed for enterprise users who require a sturdy yet cost-effective PTT device that they can use in the field with applications to improve communication, worker safety and enterprise efficiencies.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, states, "This is an exciting win for Siyata as it demonstrates the strong, continual demand for our rugged device PTT portfolio. Our rugged handheld devices are made for the toughest working environments and are a reliable choice for workers who require a cost effective, convenient and powerful all-in-one rugged smartphone.”

The Company’s rugged devices are available on a carrier-grade PoC network that allows workers to have nationwide unified communication between one another at the push of a button, ensuring safe and efficient communication when working in public security. Our rugged handset devices aim to provide customers with the functionality and ease of a rugged smartphone handset, while offering high speed LTE data services and a large PTT button for seamless communication between enterprise users.

About Siyata Mobile Inc.
Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PTT) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata’s common shares trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “SYTA”, its warrants under “SYTAW.”

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:
SIYATA MOBILE INC.
Marc Seelenfreund
CEO

Investor Relations
Trevor Brucato, Managing Director
RBMG (RB Milestone Group LLC)
info@rbmilestone.com

Sales Department:
Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales
Siyata Mobile Inc.
416-892-1823
glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements in this press release represent management's current judgment and expectations, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in our F-1/A, filed with the SEC on September 22, 2020. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, where businesses can be impacted by rapidly changing state and federal regulations, as well as the health and availability of their workforce. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required under the Federal securities laws.




