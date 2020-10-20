Slinger Bag Enters South American Market

Under the terms of the new partnership, Sporting Brands will be exclusive distributor of the exciting new, game-changing Slinger Bag tennis product in Chile, where it will be launched to tennis consumers from October 2020. The landmark deal is the fast-growing brand’s first distribution partnership in South America and means that Slinger Bag is now represented in every continent across the globe.

BALTIMORE, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has today announced a 5 year distribution agreement with Sporting Brands, one of Chile’s most respected and established tennis distribution specialists, with over 30 years in-market experience.

Chileans hold tennis in high esteem as it is the country’s most successful sport. At the 2004 Summer Olympics, the country captured gold and bronze in men's singles and gold in men's doubles (Fernando González and Nicolás Massú). Marcelo Ríos became the first Latin American man to reach the number 1 spot in the ATP singles rankings in 1998.

The new announcement follows recent strategic Slinger Bag distribution agreements in other key global tennis markets including a major European deal with Dunlop plus New Zealand, Australia, Japan, UK, Ireland, Switzerland and all four Scandinavian markets.

“We are really pleased we will be playing a major part in Slinger Bag’s phenomenal growth,” said Sporting Brands Commercial Director Fanny Espinoza. “As the first Slinger Bag distributor appointed in South America we will be aiming to create a successful sales template for the region. We have over 30 years’ experience in the tennis industry and can see the great potential of Slinger Bag. Tennis players can now practice whenever and wherever they wish, which expands the game’s appeal.”

“It’s great to be selling in South America and Chile is the perfect place to start with its great tennis heritage and love for the sport. We’re really on the same page with Fanny and her team at Sporting Brands and believe Sporting Brands has the right approach, enthusiasm, reach and product appreciation to ensure our success in this market, and be an important part of the Slinger Bag success story.” says Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag.