Reminder to Shareholders of Macarthur Minerals Annual General Meeting October 30, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited ( ASX: MIO ) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) would like to remind its shareholders to vote at the upcoming “hybrid” Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of the shareholders of Macarthur Minerals Limited to be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10.00am Australian Eastern Standard Time (“AEST”).

The AGM hybrid meeting will be held at the offices of HopgoodGanim Lawyers, Level 8, Waterfront Place, 1 Eagle Street, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia and via live webcast to facilitate shareholder participation. If you choose to participate for the live webcast, register on the Company website www.macarthurminerals.com here.

The complete AGM meeting materials and proxy forms are located on www.macarthurminerals.com here or on SEDAR https://www.sedar.com/.

Your vote is important

Whether or not you plan to virtually attend the AGM, please vote as soon as possible by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the AGM to ensure that your shares are represented and voted at the AGM.

Deadline for receipt of Proxies

Proxy forms must be lodged with the Company in Australia by 7.00 a.m. on Wednesday, 28 October 2020 (Australian Eastern Standard Time) or in Canada Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) or 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Daylight Time).

For shares held in Australia:

voting is available online here (quoting Control Number 184632)

If voting online, you will be also be required to enter your SRN/HIN and postcode; or by

completing the Proxy form (click here to download the proxy form) and emailing a scanned copy back to communications@macarthurminerals.com or service@computershare.com at your earliest convenience.



For shares held in Canada:

voting is only available via the Proxy form for registered holders. Registered holders can complete the Proxy form (click here to download the P roxy form) and email a scanned copy back to communications@macarthurminerals.com and the Company Proxy Solicitor Laurel Hill at assistance@laurelhill.com





and email a scanned copy back to communications@macarthurminerals.com and the Company Proxy Solicitor Laurel Hill at assistance@laurelhill.com voting for non-registered holders, for shares purchased through a brokerage firm or clearing agency such as CDS refer to Proxy form for details (click here to download the Proxy form).



On our website, you will find complete meeting materials, proxy forms and instructions on how to join the AGM online and submit questions. We encourage you to cast votes and lodge questions ahead of the meeting at www.macarthurminerals.com.