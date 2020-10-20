 

Reminder to Shareholders of Macarthur Minerals Annual General Meeting October 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) would like to remind its shareholders to vote at the upcoming “hybrid” Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of the shareholders of Macarthur Minerals Limited to be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10.00am Australian Eastern Standard Time (“AEST”).   

Annual General Meeting Reminder

The AGM hybrid meeting will be held at the offices of HopgoodGanim Lawyers, Level 8, Waterfront Place, 1 Eagle Street, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia and via live webcast to facilitate shareholder participation. If you choose to participate for the live webcast, register on the Company website www.macarthurminerals.com here.

The complete AGM meeting materials and proxy forms are located on www.macarthurminerals.com here or on SEDAR https://www.sedar.com/.        

Your vote is important

Whether or not you plan to virtually attend the AGM, please vote as soon as possible by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the AGM to ensure that your shares are represented and voted at the AGM.

Deadline for receipt of Proxies

Proxy forms must be lodged with the Company in Australia by 7.00 a.m. on Wednesday, 28 October 2020 (Australian Eastern Standard Time) or in Canada Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) or 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Daylight Time).

For shares held in Australia:

  • voting is available online here (quoting Control Number 184632)
    If voting online, you will be also be required to enter your SRN/HIN and postcode; or by

For shares held in Canada:

  • voting is only available via the Proxy form for registered holders. Registered holders can complete the Proxy form (click here to download the Proxy form) and email a scanned copy back to communications@macarthurminerals.com and the Company Proxy Solicitor Laurel Hill at assistance@laurelhill.com

  • voting for non-registered holders, for shares purchased through a brokerage firm or clearing agency such as CDS refer to Proxy form for details (click here to download the Proxy form).

On our website, you will find complete meeting materials, proxy forms and instructions on how to join the AGM online and submit questions. We encourage you to cast votes and lodge questions ahead of the meeting at www.macarthurminerals.com.        

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
UPDATE -- Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 3 Trials in Uncomplicated and Complicated ...
CENTOGENE Increases Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...