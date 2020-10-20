 

The Other Art Fair Announces Brandon Boyd as New Guest Artist

20.10.2020, 14:00   

World Renowned Singer-Songwriter of Platinum-Selling Rock Band, Incubus, Debuts Collection of Original Artwork and Limited Edition Prints on The Other Art Fair Online Studios

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saatchi Art’s The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, today announced Brandon Boyd as its latest Guest Artist, unveiling original artworks and limited edition prints by the world-renowned singer-songwriter of platinum-selling rock band Incubus. A limited edition large format print of Brandon Boyd's 2020 artwork 'As Above' will also be available exclusively through The Other Art Fair Online Studios. Boyd has been garnering increasing attention for his work as an artist for over a decade. Following on the heels of previous The Other Art Fair Guest Artist and legendary musician Ronnie Wood, Brandon Boyd’s Guest Artist collection also includes limited edition prints.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Brandon Boyd as our newest Guest Artist for The Other Art Fair Online Studios,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. “Brandon’s works are moving and deeply connected to his music and this collection of figurative and abstract works is the perfect follow up to our previous collaboration with Ronnie Wood.”

Over the past 10 years, Boyd has come to view the creative processes of musicianship and visual artistry as both complementary and intertwined. He explains, “The music is intellectual. It tickles and frustrates me; it’s untouchable and fascinating. The art is intuitive, more like just breathing. It’s just a part of me.”

Throughout the past decade, Boyd has showcased a mixture of both expressive and abstract paintings, prints, and drawings in international cities, including Amsterdam, Cape Town, London, Paris, Rome, Zurich and across the U.S. His most recent large scale exhibition, Impossible Knots, debuted at the renowned Samuel Lynne Galleries in Dallas this year. His collection on Online Studios features limited edition prints priced at $1,080 USD and original works starting at $6,900 USD.

Please visit here to learn more about The Other Art Fair Online Studios and to view the collection of works from Guest Artist Brandon Boyd.

About The Other Art Fair
The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, provides a platform for artists to present and sell their work directly to art buyers. Each fair presents more than 120 artists chosen by a Selection Committee of art experts, enabling both collectors and first-time buyers to buy directly from emerging artists. Since 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, with fairs based in the UK, US and Australia. Unlike “other” fairs, The Other Art Fair creates an accessible and open fair designed for visitors to enjoy an interactive and immersive experience. www.theotherartfair.com.

About Saatchi Art
As the world’s leading online art gallery for emerging artists, Saatchi Art features one of the largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 110,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com. Saatchi Online, Inc., which operates Saatchi Art, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF).

About Leaf Group
Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Media Contacts:
Sharna Daduk
VP, Communications
sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com


