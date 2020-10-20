 

Teledyne Imaging’s new Z-Trak2 family of 3D profile sensors delivers up to 45K profiles/sec

Introducing Z-Trak2 for high-speed, in-line height measurement and inspection applications using 5GigE

MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne Imaging, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY] company and global leader in machine vision technology, launches Z-Trak2, its newest family of 3D profile sensors. Built on Teledyne Imaging’s 3D image sensor technology, Z-Trak2 ushers in a new era of 5GigE 3D profile sensors for high-speed, in-line 3D applications. Models deliver scan speeds of up to 45,000 profiles per second and features built-in HDR and reflection compensation algorithms to handle surfaces with varying degrees of reflectivity in a single scan. This delivers in-line height measurements for inspection, detection, identification, and guidance in electronics, semiconductor, automotive and factory automation markets segments. 

Within the Z-Trak2 family, the S-2K and V-2K series feature scanning speeds of 45,000 profiles/sec and 10,000 profiles/sec respectively. Offering 2,000 points per profile, all Z-Trak2 models are factory calibrated and offered with either blue or red eye safe lasers to suit various surface properties and operating environments. All sensors are housed in IP67 enclosures for harsh environments and come bundled with Teledyne Imaging’s Sherlock 8 — a point-and-click, rapid application development software package.

“We are delighted to launch the Z-Trak2 family, designed for 3D applications requiring in-line height measurements on production floors,” commented Ghislain Beaupré, Vice President and GM, Teledyne DALSA, Montreal. “This new family combines speed and performance with easy-to-use features and lower cost. In addition, the series offers a price/performance mix of models to address a broad range of applications, involving objects of different sizes and surfaces. We expect this new series to benefit challenging mobile phone, electronics and factory automation inspection applications, among others.”

Sapera Z-Expert
Teledyne Imaging is also pleased to announce the introduction of Sapera Z-Expert with the release of Sapera LT SDK ver. 8.60. Z-Expert offers a graphical configuration environment for rapid set-up and configuration of the Z-Trak family of 3D profile sensors. With its intuitive GUI, Z-Expert allows for the creation of a Unified Measurement Space using up to 16 Z-Trak sensors, live visualization of profiles and 3D surfaces and includes a multi-sensor synchronization wizard.

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

