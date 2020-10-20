 

Selecta Biosciences and AskBio Receive FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for their Gene Therapy for Methylmalonic Acidemia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

WATERTOWN, Mass. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) and Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to MMA-101 for the treatment of isolated methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) due to methylmalonyl-CoA mutase (MMUT) gene mutations. The FDA grants Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to incentivize development of new treatments for serious and life-threatening diseases that primarily affect children ages 18 years or younger with fewer than 200,000 people affected in the U.S. The Rare Pediatric Disease designation program allows for a Sponsor who receives an approval for a product to potentially qualify for a voucher that can be redeemed to receive a priority review of a subsequent marketing application for a different product.

“This Rare Pediatric Disease designation from the FDA highlights the significant unmet medical need that Selecta and AskBio are seeking to address with MMA-101 for this rare metabolic disorder,” said Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Selecta Biosciences. “When used with AAV gene therapy vectors, Selecta’s ImmTOR aims to inhibit the immune response to the AAV vector, potentially allowing re-dosing of gene therapies. Ongoing clinical programs will focus on evaluating product candidate performance in patients who may have been underdosed or those who may lose transgene expression over time. We’re honored to receive this recognition and look forward to advancing this program in hopes of helping young patients affected by MMA and their families.”

“MMA is a serious and potentially life-threatening inherited metabolic disorder that presents in patients from newborns to adulthood,” said Sheila Mikhail, J.D., CEO and co-founder of AskBio. “AskBio is committed to delivering transformative genetic medicines for rare diseases like this one, and the Rare Pediatric Disease designation helps us continue development of MMA-101.”

AskBio and Selecta expect to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial of MMA-101 and ImmTOR for patients with MMA in 1H 2021.

About Methylmalonic Acidemia
Methylmalonic Acidemia (MMA) is a rare monogenic disorder in which the body cannot break down certain proteins and fats. This metabolic disease may lead to hyperammonemia and is associated with long-term complications including feeding problems, intellectual disability, chronic kidney disease and inflammation of the pancreas. Symptoms of MMA usually appear in early infancy and vary from mild to life-threatening. Without treatment, this disorder can lead to coma and in some cases death.

Seite 1 von 4
Selecta Biosciences Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
UPDATE -- Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 3 Trials in Uncomplicated and Complicated ...
CENTOGENE Increases Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
Selecta Biosciences and IGAN Biosciences Enter into Research License and Option Agreement to Study Selecta’s ImmTOR Immune Tolerance Platform in Combination with IGAN’s IgA Protease for the Treatment of IgA Nephropathy
30.09.20
Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial Supporting the Potential for Important Clinical Improvement in Patients with Chronic Refractory Gout
24.09.20
Selecta Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
23.09.20
First Patient Randomized in the Phase 3 DISSOLVE Clinical Program of SEL-212 for Chronic Refractory Gout

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
29
Selecta Biosciences (SELB) - Big Deal mit SOBI