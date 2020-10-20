Kratos Introduces OpenSpace Virtual Network Functions for Earth Observation Satellite Missions

Software Replaces Specialized Hardware Components and Can Be Service Chained for Dynamic Operations in the OpenSpace Platform

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today the release of two new Virtual Network Functions (VNF) as part of its OpenSpace platform announcement. OpenSpace is a new model for space ground systems based on Software-Defined Networking (SDN) technology that enables satellite operators, Ground Station-as-a-Service (GSaaS) providers and others in the space services supply chain to create fully software-defined, dynamic ground systems.

OpenSpace VNFs are software applications that replace dedicated satellite hardware technology, such as modems and recorders and can run on commodity computer servers or in the cloud. Today, Kratos announced VNFs for transporting digitized IP packets more reliably, and for recording Earth Observation and Remote Sensing mission activity.