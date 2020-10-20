Vital Farms to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 10, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2020 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 before market open. Vital Farms will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.



The live conference call webcast can be accessed on the Vital Farms Investor Relations website at https://investors.vitalfarms.com under “Events.” The webcast will be also be archived.