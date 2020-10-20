Shockwave Disrupt PAD III Results to be Presented in Late-Breaking Session at VIVA20

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat severely calcified cardiovascular disease, announced today that the acute results from the DISRUPT PAD III randomized study have been accepted for presentation in a late-breaking session at VIVA20, being held virtually from November 6-8, 2020.

“Disrupt PAD III is the largest randomized study of severely calcified peripheral lesions ever conducted and includes patients who have generally been excluded from previous peripheral trials. As such, these data will provide important new insights on optimizing vessel preparation for challenging lesions in a core lab adjudicated randomized study,” said Keith D. Dawkins, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Shockwave Medical. “On behalf of the entire Shockwave team, I want to thank all of the investigators, research coordinators and patients who have supported this study. We look forward to the acute safety and effectiveness results being shared at VIVA20.”