 

ATIF Holdings Limited Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Illuminated Air Purification Solution Provider to Expand into Healthcare Technology Field

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 14:00  |  46   |   |   

Shenzhen, China, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company”), a company providing business consulting and multimedia services in Asia, announced that on October 11, 2020, the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) to acquire 51% equity interest in Xi’an Green Fun Technology Co., Ltd. (“Green Fun”), a high technology company focused on research, development and manufacturing of illuminated air purifier products.

Pursuant to the LOI, the Company will acquire no less than 51% equity interest in Green Fun (the “Proposed Transaction”). The Proposed Transaction is subject to a definitive acquisition agreement to be negotiated between the two parties, following further financial and legal reviews and approval of the Company’s Board of Directors, as well as other customary closing conditions.

Mr. Pishan Chi, the CEO of ATIF commented, “We are impressed by the research, development and operation capabilities of the Green Fun and optimistic about the niche market of illuminated air purification. We believe the acquisition of 51% of Green Fun will provide solid contribution to our earnings and pave the way for us for further growth. The market of air purification and sterilization products became especially hot since the epidemic of COVID-19, which has driven the growth of Green Fun’s overall business. We are currently evaluating market opportunities in this new business and seeking more acquisition opportunities to achieve sustainable growth of our business.”

About Xi’an Green Fun Technology Co., Ltd.
Headquartered in Xi’an City of China and with branches in Qingdao, Qinghai, Xinjiang and Tongchuan, Green Fun is a leading company in the quantum light air purifier industry specified in providing quantum photocatalytic lighting air purifiers and professional indoor air purification solutions. Its purifier product "Explorer" obtained more than ten patents and has been proven by the Guangdong Microbiological Analysis and Testing Center for its effective elimination of toxic/ harmful gases, particles, substances and bacteria. Green Fun has been certified as National High-Tech Enterprise. Green Fun’s quantum photocatalytic lighting air purifiers and professional indoor air purification solutions have been procured by many government agencies, enterprises and individual customers from multiple provinces and cities in China, including Xi'an, Shanghai, Jiangxi, Guangxi, Shandong, Gansu, Xinjiang, Qinghai, and Jiangsu. The products and solutions are extensively adopted in various places such as schools, hospitals, public health places, government offices, corporate offices, factory areas and individual households.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
UPDATE -- Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 3 Trials in Uncomplicated and Complicated ...
CENTOGENE Increases Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...