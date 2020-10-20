Gentherm to Participate in Virtual Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that Phil Eyler, President and CEO, will present at Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference virtually on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 7:55 to 8:25 am (ET).



There will be a live audio webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available for 45 days following the presentation on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm’s website at: www.gentherm.com .



Investor Contact

Yijing Brentano

investors@gentherm.com

248.308.1702