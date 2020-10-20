 

Corsearch Announces Acquisition of Marketly

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Corsearch enhances its market-leading brand
protection solution through the acquisition of the anti-piracy innovator,
Marketly. The acquisition will support businesses with a total brand protection
solution that protects brands, reputation, and content.

Corsearch, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of the prominent provider
of anti-piracy services, Marketly. The acquisition strengthens Corsearch's brand
protection offering through the addition of the team trusted by leading media
companies to safeguard their online content against piracy.

The distribution of copyrighted material has been revolutionized by the
Internet. Video streaming services have more than 600 million paid subscribers
worldwide. The music, publishing, and gaming sectors have all moved their
content online too. While these industries generate billions in economic
benefits, they are continually undermined by digital piracy, which reduces
consumer willingness to pay for products.

Corsearch's acquisition of Marketly will provide copyright owners with a highly
effective solution to reduce piracy alongside Corsearch's existing brand
protection services. Combining anti-piracy with Corsearch's global data sets
will allow businesses to centralize and streamline their brand protection
operations and efficiently pinpoint high-profile infringer networks.

Corsearch CEO, Tobias Hartmann, said: "Marketly is a natural choice for
Corsearch because its cutting-edge technologies and best-in-market results
enhance our existing brand protection strengths. Adding anti-piracy to our suite
of services means Corsearch will offer a truly integrated umbrella solution.
It's our mission to support customers through total brand protection."

Marketly founder Pulin Thakkar said: "Corsearch is an ideal partner to expand
how Marketly serves its customers. My team and I are honored to lead Corsearch's
anti-piracy offering with innovative technology solutions that deliver
measurable impact for content creators and their businesses."

About Corsearch:

In a complex world, Corsearch makes it easy for brands and legal professionals
to manage their intellectual property from clearance to protection. A partner to
thousands of businesses globally, Corsearch has a mix of comprehensive
technologies, skilled analysts, and a customer-first approach that empowers the
effective management of trademarks.

In addition to trademark screening, searching, and watching services, Corsearch
supports rights holders with brand protection solutions that cover everything
from anti-counterfeiting to gray trade monitoring.

About Marketly:

Born in the fertile tech ecosystem of Silicon Valley, Marketly is an anti-piracy
company driven by a culture of innovation. Frustrated by the lack of solutions
to the multi-billion dollar problem of piracy, Marketly's leadership team of
innovators brought together experts in machine learning, AI, and anti-piracy to
build one. This expertise and desire for cutting-edge technology has grown
Marketly into a global organization dedicated to protecting assets and fighting
online piracy.

Please contact hello@corsearch.com or visit
https://corsearch.com/our-products/online-brand-protection for more information.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1243555/Corsearch_Logo.jpg

