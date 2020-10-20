Corsearch Announces Acquisition of Marketly

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Corsearch enhances its market-leading brand

protection solution through the acquisition of the anti-piracy innovator,

Marketly. The acquisition will support businesses with a total brand protection

solution that protects brands, reputation, and content.



Corsearch, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of the prominent provider

of anti-piracy services, Marketly. The acquisition strengthens Corsearch's brand

protection offering through the addition of the team trusted by leading media

companies to safeguard their online content against piracy.





The distribution of copyrighted material has been revolutionized by theInternet. Video streaming services have more than 600 million paid subscribersworldwide. The music, publishing, and gaming sectors have all moved theircontent online too. While these industries generate billions in economicbenefits, they are continually undermined by digital piracy, which reducesconsumer willingness to pay for products.Corsearch's acquisition of Marketly will provide copyright owners with a highlyeffective solution to reduce piracy alongside Corsearch's existing brandprotection services. Combining anti-piracy with Corsearch's global data setswill allow businesses to centralize and streamline their brand protectionoperations and efficiently pinpoint high-profile infringer networks.Corsearch CEO, Tobias Hartmann, said: "Marketly is a natural choice forCorsearch because its cutting-edge technologies and best-in-market resultsenhance our existing brand protection strengths. Adding anti-piracy to our suiteof services means Corsearch will offer a truly integrated umbrella solution.It's our mission to support customers through total brand protection."Marketly founder Pulin Thakkar said: "Corsearch is an ideal partner to expandhow Marketly serves its customers. My team and I are honored to lead Corsearch'santi-piracy offering with innovative technology solutions that delivermeasurable impact for content creators and their businesses."About Corsearch:In a complex world, Corsearch makes it easy for brands and legal professionalsto manage their intellectual property from clearance to protection. A partner tothousands of businesses globally, Corsearch has a mix of comprehensivetechnologies, skilled analysts, and a customer-first approach that empowers theeffective management of trademarks.In addition to trademark screening, searching, and watching services, Corsearchsupports rights holders with brand protection solutions that cover everythingfrom anti-counterfeiting to gray trade monitoring.About Marketly:Born in the fertile tech ecosystem of Silicon Valley, Marketly is an anti-piracycompany driven by a culture of innovation. Frustrated by the lack of solutionsto the multi-billion dollar problem of piracy, Marketly's leadership team ofinnovators brought together experts in machine learning, AI, and anti-piracy tobuild one. This expertise and desire for cutting-edge technology has grownMarketly into a global organization dedicated to protecting assets and fightingonline piracy.Please contact hello@corsearch.com or visithttps://corsearch.com/our-products/online-brand-protection for more information.Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1243555/Corsearch_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/147668/4739128OTS: Corsearch