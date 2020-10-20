DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Agreement SNP SE and Scheer GmbH Seal Agreement on Strategic Partnership 20.10.2020 / 14:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- SNP and Scheer join forces to enable customers to implement transformation projects quickly and flexibly using SNP's CrystalBridge(R) software

- The four-year contract focuses on migrations to SAP S/4HANA

Heidelberg and Saarbrücken/Germany, Oct. 20, 2020 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a world-leading provider of software solutions for digital transformation processes and automated data migrations, and Scheer GmbH, an IT consulting firm focusing on business and process management in the SAP environment, have signed a contract for a strategic partnership. The cooperation agreement focuses on the use of the SNP software CrystalBridge(R) - The Data Transformation Platform by Scheer's customers, primarily in the DACH region and the Benelux countries. The Gold Partnership agreement was concluded at the end of September and has a term of four years.

With this strategic partnership, both IT companies want to enable customers to carry out complex transformation projects quickly and securely by harnessing SNP software for automated data migration. This particularly applies to migrations to SAP S/4HANA - also in conjunction with a cloud transition to Microsoft Azure. Scheer will provide process consulting and the system conversion "Easy Move to Azure" including subsequent cloud operation at a fixed price and will also utilize the new SNP software component "Cloud Move for Azure." The IT companies have developed a training plan together to train and certify Scheer employees to use CrystalBridge(R) and provide the best possible service to customers.

"A growing number of companies are currently facing complex transformation projects, especially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," says Michael Eberhardt, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at SNP. "The newly formed strategic partnership with Scheer allows us to provide fast and secure transformations for a large number of customers. Especially for migrations to SAP S/4HANA, we can offer particularly flexible and secure solutions by combining Scheer's extensive consulting expertise with our competence in automated data migration."