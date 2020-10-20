 

DGAP-News SNP SE and Scheer GmbH Seal Agreement on Strategic Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.10.2020, 14:05  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Agreement
SNP SE and Scheer GmbH Seal Agreement on Strategic Partnership

20.10.2020 / 14:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SNP SE and Scheer GmbH Seal Agreement on Strategic Partnership

- SNP and Scheer join forces to enable customers to implement transformation projects quickly and flexibly using SNP's CrystalBridge(R) software

- The four-year contract focuses on migrations to SAP S/4HANA

Heidelberg and Saarbrücken/Germany, Oct. 20, 2020 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a world-leading provider of software solutions for digital transformation processes and automated data migrations, and Scheer GmbH, an IT consulting firm focusing on business and process management in the SAP environment, have signed a contract for a strategic partnership. The cooperation agreement focuses on the use of the SNP software CrystalBridge(R) - The Data Transformation Platform by Scheer's customers, primarily in the DACH region and the Benelux countries. The Gold Partnership agreement was concluded at the end of September and has a term of four years.

With this strategic partnership, both IT companies want to enable customers to carry out complex transformation projects quickly and securely by harnessing SNP software for automated data migration. This particularly applies to migrations to SAP S/4HANA - also in conjunction with a cloud transition to Microsoft Azure. Scheer will provide process consulting and the system conversion "Easy Move to Azure" including subsequent cloud operation at a fixed price and will also utilize the new SNP software component "Cloud Move for Azure." The IT companies have developed a training plan together to train and certify Scheer employees to use CrystalBridge(R) and provide the best possible service to customers.

"A growing number of companies are currently facing complex transformation projects, especially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," says Michael Eberhardt, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at SNP. "The newly formed strategic partnership with Scheer allows us to provide fast and secure transformations for a large number of customers. Especially for migrations to SAP S/4HANA, we can offer particularly flexible and secure solutions by combining Scheer's extensive consulting expertise with our competence in automated data migration."

Seite 1 von 4
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: SNP kaum beachtet
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Havn Life Sciences veröffentlicht exzellente Personalie
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
Investorenlösung für Wirecard Retail Services GmbH gefunden - Unzer POS GmbH übernimmt ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt GKN Wheels & Structures von GKN
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG erzielt erfolgreich einen Bruttoerlös von 44 Millionen EUR zur ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
DGAP-News: AURELIUS agrees to acquire GKN Wheels & Structures
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
LOTTO24 AG: 62-jähriger Baden-Württemberger holt sich den Hauptgewinn bei der neuen Soziallotterie freiheit+
Havn Life Sciences veröffentlicht exzellente Personalie
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:05 Uhr
DGAP-News: SNP SE und Scheer GmbH treffen Vereinbarung über strategische Partnerschaft (deutsch)
14:05 Uhr
DGAP-News: SNP SE und Scheer GmbH treffen Vereinbarung über strategische Partnerschaft
19.10.20
SNP: Das SAP des nächsten Jahrzehnts?
07.10.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (deutsch)
29.09.20
Va-Q-tec, LPKF Laser, SNP Schneider, SAF-Holland, S&T - Schröders Nebenwerte-Watchlist
28.09.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (deutsch)
24.09.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Erholung beendet - Ifo-Index hilft nicht
24.09.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Nach jüngster Erholung dominieren wieder die Konjunktursorgen
24.09.20
SNP und Fujitsu vereinbaren Kooperation
24.09.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Erholung gerät ins Stocken - Ifo-Index enttäuscht etwas

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
1.233
SNP kaum beachtet