 

DGAP-Adhoc TAKKT AG: TAKKT specifies the forecast and expects sales of around EUR 1.05 billion and EBITDA after one-off effects between EUR 85 and 95 million for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.10.2020, 14:08  |  34   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Forecast
TAKKT AG: TAKKT specifies the forecast and expects sales of around EUR 1.05 billion and EBITDA after one-off effects between EUR 85 and 95 million for 2020

20-Oct-2020 / 14:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TAKKT specifies the forecast and expects sales of around EUR 1.05 billion and EBITDA after one-off effects between EUR 85 and 95 million for 2020

Due to the high level of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, TAKKT has so far not been able to reliably forecast sales and earnings for the full year. The company assumed that sales and earnings would be significantly below the previous year's level.

After a very volatile course in the first half of the year, business development stabilized in the third quarter. Based on the preliminary figures for the past quarter, TAKKT now expects sales of around EUR 1.05 billion and a reported EBITDA between EUR 85 and 95 million for the full year. EBITDA is expected to be impacted by one-time costs of around EUR 15 million, mainly for the implementation of TAKKT 4.0 and for the early termination of employment contracts. This contrasts with the one-time income from the sale of real estate in the US of around EUR 4.5 million. Adjusted for one-off effects, TAKKT expects an EBITDA between EUR 95 and 105 million and an EBITDA margin just below 10 percent despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Based on preliminary figures, the Group generated sales of EUR 270 million and an EBITDA after one-time costs of EUR 22 million in the third quarter. TAKKT continued its cost management in the third quarter and at the same time flexibly adjusted the expenses for marketing and personnel to the stabilizing demand. The organic growth rate reached minus 12 percent and thus improved compared to the first half of the year (minus 15.6 percent).

TAKKT will publish the quarterly statement for the first nine months on October 29.


Contact:
Michael Loch
VP Group Treasury & Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
+49 711 3465 8222

20-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 3465 80
Fax: +49 (0)711 3465 8104
E-mail: investor@takkt.de
Internet: www.takkt.de
ISIN: DE0007446007
WKN: 744600
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1141914

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1141914  20-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1141914&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetTAKKT Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Havn Life Sciences veröffentlicht exzellente Personalie
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
Investorenlösung für Wirecard Retail Services GmbH gefunden - Unzer POS GmbH übernimmt ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt GKN Wheels & Structures von GKN
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG erzielt erfolgreich einen Bruttoerlös von 44 Millionen EUR zur ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
DGAP-News: AURELIUS agrees to acquire GKN Wheels & Structures
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
LOTTO24 AG: 62-jähriger Baden-Württemberger holt sich den Hauptgewinn bei der neuen Soziallotterie freiheit+
Havn Life Sciences veröffentlicht exzellente Personalie
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:08 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: TAKKT AG: TAKKT präzisiert Prognose und erwartet für 2020 einen Umsatz von rund 1,05 Milliarden Euro sowie ein EBITDA nach Einmaleffekten zwischen 85 und 95 Millionen Euro (deutsch)
14:08 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: TAKKT AG: TAKKT präzisiert Prognose und erwartet für 2020 einen Umsatz von rund 1,05 Milliarden Euro sowie ein EBITDA nach Einmaleffekten zwischen 85 und 95 Millionen Euro
23.09.20
BERENBERG belässt Takkt auf 'Buy'
21.09.20
Takkt: Kaufvotum trotz der Veränderungen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.07.20
548
Takkt