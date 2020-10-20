TAKKT AG: TAKKT specifies the forecast and expects sales of around EUR 1.05 billion and EBITDA after one-off effects between EUR 85 and 95 million for 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Forecast

20-Oct-2020 / 14:08 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



TAKKT specifies the forecast and expects sales of around EUR 1.05 billion and EBITDA after one-off effects between EUR 85 and 95 million for 2020



Due to the high level of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, TAKKT has so far not been able to reliably forecast sales and earnings for the full year. The company assumed that sales and earnings would be significantly below the previous year's level.



After a very volatile course in the first half of the year, business development stabilized in the third quarter. Based on the preliminary figures for the past quarter, TAKKT now expects sales of around EUR 1.05 billion and a reported EBITDA between EUR 85 and 95 million for the full year. EBITDA is expected to be impacted by one-time costs of around EUR 15 million, mainly for the implementation of TAKKT 4.0 and for the early termination of employment contracts. This contrasts with the one-time income from the sale of real estate in the US of around EUR 4.5 million. Adjusted for one-off effects, TAKKT expects an EBITDA between EUR 95 and 105 million and an EBITDA margin just below 10 percent despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.



Based on preliminary figures, the Group generated sales of EUR 270 million and an EBITDA after one-time costs of EUR 22 million in the third quarter. TAKKT continued its cost management in the third quarter and at the same time flexibly adjusted the expenses for marketing and personnel to the stabilizing demand. The organic growth rate reached minus 12 percent and thus improved compared to the first half of the year (minus 15.6 percent).



TAKKT will publish the quarterly statement for the first nine months on October 29.