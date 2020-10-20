 

Splunk Secures and Accelerates the Cloud Journey

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
.conf20 – Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced a series of new product innovations designed to help security teams around the world modernize and unify their security operations in the cloud. Led by new, cloud-centric updates to Splunk Enterprise Security, Splunk Mission Control and the newly announced Splunk Mission Control Plug-In Framework, Splunk’s security operations suite enables Splunk customers to secure their cloud journey and solve their toughest cloud security challenges with data.

The dawn of the Data Age has sped up one of the most significant technological and societal transformations in history -- a massive, global shift to the cloud. But as the world continues to embrace multicloud and hybrid cloud environments, a host of new threat actors and security obstacles are emerging, challenging Security Operations Centers (SOCs) to speed up their cloud journeys at the pace required to keep their organizations secure.

“Organizations around the world are rapidly accelerating their cloud journeys. Whether enterprises are migrating workloads and applications to the cloud, managing colossal spikes in data volume or increasing visibility into cloud security risks, one thing is certain - when it comes to the cloud, security is everyone’s business,” said Albert Biketi, vice president of Security Business, Splunk. “Powerful, cloud-native updates across Splunk’s security portfolio make it easier than ever for customers to incorporate security strategy into cloud strategy, better understand shared responsibility models and complete cloud and digital transformation projects much earlier than expected.”

While cloud is a critical enabler of transformation, SOCs around the world continue to be challenged with juggling a high volume of disparate and siloed security tools in their ecosystem. To help security teams unify and modernize security operations, Splunk introduced new updates to Splunk Mission Control, a cloud-native, unified security operations platform that brings together security data, analytics and operations. With Splunk Mission Control, customers can now plug in Splunk SIEM, SOAR, UBA and other third-party security technologies, giving organizations real-time, contextual visibility and control across their entire security infrastructure.

