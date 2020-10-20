Cornerstone Celebrates Accomplishments of the 2020 Global Customer RAVE Awards Recipients

“We are honored to raise a virtual toast to our customers who have gone above and beyond to transform their organizations through their unique people development programs,” said Karen Williams, SVP, Customer Support and Services, Cornerstone. “While this year has presented challenges across our global customer base, it’s a privilege to partner with leading organizations that have adapted their people processes to deliver extraordinary business results.”

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced the winners of the annual RAVE (Remarkable Achievements and Visionary Elites) Awards, which recognize and honor organizations that have developed and implemented innovative approaches to using Cornerstone solutions.

This year, to coincide with the company’s first-ever virtual and global industry conference, Cornerstone Convergence, the company conducted a global awards program to honor and celebrate customers leveraging Cornerstone and Saba Software product solutions. After careful consideration, the winners and finalists of the 2020 RAVE Awards are:

Learning Strategy Innovation: Winners of this category demonstrated unique execution of new techniques, strategies, methods or combinations of existing technologies and solutions.

Winners: Sunbelt Rentals, VMWare, BNP Paribas, Teleperformance

Sunbelt Rentals, VMWare, BNP Paribas, Teleperformance Finalists: NYU Langone Health, Whole Foods, Prosegur

Transformational HR & Talent Strategy: This category recognizes organizations that applied new technologies and approaches across their entire HR process to transform talent management practices.

Winners: Broadway Bank, Sobi

Broadway Bank, Sobi Finalists: U.S. Xpress, Davenport University, Cognita

Impact on User Adoption: This category highlights organizations with strategies and programs used to encourage usage of the Cornerstone or Saba solutions.

Winners: TravelCenters of America, Veritas Technologies, Nestlé

TravelCenters of America, Veritas Technologies, Nestlé Finalists: ProLiteracy, CIS, ALDI Nord, Meliá Hotels International

Advancement in Reinventing Work: In response to the challenges of 2020, these organizations have found new ways to attract and retain the best talent and capitalized on the collective knowledge, skills and performance of their people to adapt their businesses.

Winners: Public Storage, myjobscotland, Henkel

Public Storage, myjobscotland, Henkel Finalists: Iconn, University of Georgia, Atlas Hotels

Visionary in Performance Management: This category recognizes organizations that have engaged their people to improve organizational effectiveness and tied various aspects of performance management together to make those processes more meaningful to the business.