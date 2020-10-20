 

Cornerstone Celebrates Accomplishments of the 2020 Global Customer RAVE Awards Recipients

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced the winners of the annual RAVE (Remarkable Achievements and Visionary Elites) Awards, which recognize and honor organizations that have developed and implemented innovative approaches to using Cornerstone solutions.

“We are honored to raise a virtual toast to our customers who have gone above and beyond to transform their organizations through their unique people development programs,” said Karen Williams, SVP, Customer Support and Services, Cornerstone. “While this year has presented challenges across our global customer base, it’s a privilege to partner with leading organizations that have adapted their people processes to deliver extraordinary business results.”

This year, to coincide with the company’s first-ever virtual and global industry conference, Cornerstone Convergence, the company conducted a global awards program to honor and celebrate customers leveraging Cornerstone and Saba Software product solutions. After careful consideration, the winners and finalists of the 2020 RAVE Awards are:

Learning Strategy Innovation: Winners of this category demonstrated unique execution of new techniques, strategies, methods or combinations of existing technologies and solutions.

  • Winners: Sunbelt Rentals, VMWare, BNP Paribas, Teleperformance
  • Finalists: NYU Langone Health, Whole Foods, Prosegur

Transformational HR & Talent Strategy: This category recognizes organizations that applied new technologies and approaches across their entire HR process to transform talent management practices.

  • Winners: Broadway Bank, Sobi
  • Finalists: U.S. Xpress, Davenport University, Cognita

Impact on User Adoption: This category highlights organizations with strategies and programs used to encourage usage of the Cornerstone or Saba solutions.

  • Winners: TravelCenters of America, Veritas Technologies, Nestlé
  • Finalists: ProLiteracy, CIS, ALDI Nord, Meliá Hotels International

Advancement in Reinventing Work: In response to the challenges of 2020, these organizations have found new ways to attract and retain the best talent and capitalized on the collective knowledge, skills and performance of their people to adapt their businesses.

  • Winners: Public Storage, myjobscotland, Henkel
  • Finalists: Iconn, University of Georgia, Atlas Hotels

Visionary in Performance Management: This category recognizes organizations that have engaged their people to improve organizational effectiveness and tied various aspects of performance management together to make those processes more meaningful to the business.

Seite 1 von 2
Cornerstone OnDemand Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)
Aptinyx Reports Positive, Statistically Significant, Top-line Data From Phase 2 Study of NYX-783 in ...
Total Delivers its First Carbon Neutral LNG Cargo
Alibaba Group Unveils Plans for 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $4.75 Billion of Senior Secured Notes
Gilead Presents New Data from Antiviral Development Programs at IDWeek 2020
3M Littmann Stethoscopes and Eko Announce New Collaboration
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
Cornerstone and HR.com Partner to Host Learning Content Summit
16.10.20
Cornerstone and ServiceNow Integrate to Promote Continuous Workplace Learning
08.10.20
Cornerstone Hires Chief Diversity Officer
07.10.20
Cornerstone Sets Date to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
30.09.20
New Cornerstone Survey Finds 50% of Employees Desire Time Off to Study Their Ballot