 

Ralph Lauren Announces Appointment of Valerie Jarrett to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL, the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Valerie Jarrett, Senior Distinguished Fellow at the University of Chicago Law School, to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective October 20, 2020. With the appointment of Ms. Jarrett, the Ralph Lauren Board is now comprised of 13 directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Valerie to the Ralph Lauren Board of Directors. Valerie is a proven and highly respected leader with a clear passion for citizenship and making a positive impact on the world,” said Ralph Lauren, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer. “Valerie’s breadth of experience across the public and private sectors and unparalleled expertise in government, law and leadership will bring new perspective as we continue to build the future for our iconic Company.”

Patrice Louvet, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Valerie’s unique perspective and insights as one of the country’s most distinguished leaders makes her an excellent addition to the Ralph Lauren Board. Her experience across the public and private sectors will be invaluable as we continue to write the Next Great Chapter for our Company.”

Ms. Jarrett is a Senior Distinguished Fellow at the University of Chicago Law School, a Senior Advisor to the Obama Foundation and media company ATTN and the author of The New York Times bestselling memoir, Finding My Voice, on leadership and citizenship in the twenty-first century. She was the longest-serving Senior Advisor to the Obama Administration, where she oversaw the Offices of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs and chaired the White House Council on Women and Girls. She also served as Co-Chair of the Obama-Biden Presidential Transition Team and as Senior Advisor to Obama's presidential campaign.

Ms. Jarrett said, “Ralph Lauren’s purpose-driven culture and focus on aspiration, timelessness and optimism has long inspired me. I am honored to join the Company’s Board of Directors and look forward to contributing to the Company’s continued growth and success and to building on the longevity of this admired organization.”

Previously, Ms. Jarrett was the President and Chief Executive Officer of The Habitat Company and, prior to that, she served for eight years in Chicago government as Deputy Corporation Counsel for Finance and Development, Deputy Chief of Staff for Mayor Richard M. Daley and Commissioner of the Department of Planning and Development. Before her city government service, Ms. Jarrett practiced law with two private law firms. She serves on the board as Chair of When We All Vote, Co-Chair of the United State of Women, Lyft, Inc., 2U, Inc., Ariel Investments, Sweetgreen, Time’s Up, the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts and the Economic Club of Chicago.

Ms. Jarrett’s appointment follows the recent addition of Darren Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Ford Foundation, to the Board this year. More information about Ralph Lauren's Board of Directors and corporate governance practices can be found on the Company's website at http://investor.ralphlauren.com.

ABOUT RALPH LAUREN

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren’s reputation and distinctive image have been consistently developed across an expanding number of products, brands and international markets. The Company’s brand names, which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps and Club Monaco, among others, constitute one of the world’s most widely recognized families of consumer brands. For more information, go to https://corporate.ralphlauren.com.

Ralph Lauren Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)
Aptinyx Reports Positive, Statistically Significant, Top-line Data From Phase 2 Study of NYX-783 in ...
Total Delivers its First Carbon Neutral LNG Cargo
Alibaba Group Unveils Plans for 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $4.75 Billion of Senior Secured Notes
Gilead Presents New Data from Antiviral Development Programs at IDWeek 2020
3M Littmann Stethoscopes and Eko Announce New Collaboration
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
Ralph Lauren Announces Strategic Steps to Re-Organize Its Business for Future Growth