 

RingCentral Announces Fully Integrated High-Volume SMS Services for Rapid Business Communications

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced a new high-volume SMS service that enables businesses to send SMS messages and updates to their customers rapidly and reliably. Using this service, developers can build customized apps using RingCentral’s business communications platform. RingCentral also offers the service via pre-built applications available in the RingCentral App Gallery.

“In these unprecedented times, staffing healthcare workers is more critical than ever, and all hinges on the speed of effectively managing increased demand. Using RingCentral’s High Volume SMS API on top of the RingCentral platform has helped us communicate more effectively and proven to be a great tool for delivering the responsiveness required to ensure nursing facilities are properly staffed,” said Ron Bhavnani of All American Healthcare. “We’ve used other companies in the past that have open APIs, but there are limitations and the backend isn’t orchestrated. RingCentral’s product is seamless with a far superior interface.”

The new High Volume SMS Application Programming Interface (API), which is currently in beta, enables customers to use their business number, an extension, or any other U.S. phone number to send high-volume and commercial SMS messages, eliminating the need to purchase and program a separate number. Using RingCentral numbers for high-volume SMS, businesses can send one-off messages or batch requests. Further, RingCentral provides access to message status, logs, store, and analytics for advanced insights and regulatory compliance.

“Effective communications is getting the right message, to the right person, in the right way,” said Will Moxley, senior vice president and chief product officer, RingCentral. “In a world where people are working from anywhere, using a variety of tools, our job is to provide customers and developers with the reliable and secure capabilities to communicate using the most effective channels for their needs. That can be any combination of team messaging, video meetings, cloud phone calls and even SMS. Adding programmable High Volume SMS to our portfolio, helps organizations to communicate with their customers using an automated messaging service. Additionally, customers now have the ability to transition seamlessly from text to voice or video using an organization’s business number instead of having to search for contact information online.”

The new high-volume SMS service also enables RingCentral customers to take advantage of SMS for mass marketing purposes, automated messages, notifications, customer polls/surveys, chatbots, Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), One Time Passwords (OTP) and other business use cases.

Available as part of RingCentral’s Open Platform, the high-volume SMS service seamlessly integrates with Message, Video, Phone APIs to allow new and innovative business solutions, helping connect customers and team members.

“We are seeing businesses and developers increasingly turning to programmable communications to automate workflows, enhance customer engagement, and ultimately sustain and grow their business,” said Michael Brandenburg, Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. “RingCentral’s platform and pre-built applications offer customers a wide array of integrations to solve many of the biggest communications challenges facing businesses today.”

RingCentral will demo the high-volume SMS Service at its first-ever virtual Code Together 2020 developer conference from Oct. 20 - 22, 2020.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingCentral Open Platform, Message Video Phone and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

