 

Intellicheck To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 4, 2020

Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), a trusted industry leader in identity authentication and verification solutions, intends to report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on November 4, 2020 after the close of the U.S. stock markets.

The Company will hold an earnings conference call on November 4 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT to discuss operating results. To listen to the earnings conference call, please dial 877-407-8037. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 201-689-8037.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after completion of the live event. To listen to the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 and use conference identification number 13711158. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 201-612-7415 and use conference identification number 13711158. The replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the live event and will remain available until November 18, 2020.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identification authentication and age verification. We make it possible for our clients to increase revenues, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. The company is focused on partnering with banks, credit card issuers and retailers to prevent fraud. Intellicheck also serves law enforcement agencies, national defense clients and diverse state and federal government agencies. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.



