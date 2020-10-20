Splunk Launches Observability Suite at .conf20

.conf20 – Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced the Splunk Observability Suite, the most comprehensive and powerful combination of monitoring, investigation, and troubleshooting solutions designed to help organizations become cloud-ready and accelerate their digital transformation. For more information on Splunk’s Observability Suite for IT and DevOps teams solutions, visit the Splunk website.

The Splunk Observability Suite brings together Splunk’s best-in-class solutions for infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, digital experience monitoring, log investigation and incident response into a single, tightly integrated suite of products. It delivers a unified, consistent experience that leverages industry-leading no sample streaming, full-fidelity ingestion, and sophisticated machine learning capabilities to collect and correlate across all metric, trace and log data in real-time and at any scale. The Observability Suite is designed to help IT and DevOps teams maintain the highest levels of business performance, minimize downtime and deliver world-class digital experiences.

“At Splunk, we believe modern application environments and open, cloud-native technologies will help our customers unlock greater business insights,” said Karthik Rau, vice president of Observability, Splunk. “The Splunk Observability Suite makes it easier for organizations to accelerate their cloud migration and application modernization initiatives, and helps them deliver world-class digital experiences better than ever before.”

“At Yelp, our engineers are responsible for hundreds of different microservices, all aimed at helping people find and connect with great local businesses,” said Chris Gordon, Technical Lead at Yelp. “Our Production Observability team collaborates with Engineering to improve visibility into the performance of key services and infrastructure. Splunk gives us the tools to empower engineers to monitor their own services as they rapidly ship code, while also providing the observability team centralized control and visibility over usage to ensure we’re using our monitoring resources as efficiently as possible.”