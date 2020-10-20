 

Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) Selected as a Winner of the Chicago Innovation Award

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) has been selected as a winner of the 19th Annual Chicago Innovation Award. TEPEZZA is the first and only medicine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) – a serious, progressive and vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease.1 Each year, the Chicago Innovation Awards recognize the most innovative new products and services introduced in the Chicago region.

“We are honored to be a two-time recipient of the Chicago Innovation Award,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “At Horizon, we are committed to bringing forward new medicines to people living with life-changing diseases and to making a meaningful difference in their lives. TEPEZZA not only addresses a significant unmet need for people living with Thyroid Eye Disease, it is also changing the scientific community’s understanding of the disease and how it is being treated.”

TEPEZZA is a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) and a targeted inhibitor of the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R) that is administered to patients through a series of eight infusions. The FDA approval of TEPEZZA in January 2020 fulfilled a serious unmet need for patients living with this debilitating disease, who historically have had to suffer as their symptoms progress – risking severe and permanent damage to their eyes.

“Horizon has an admirable commitment to the rare disease community and is rapidly emerging as a leader in the biopharma industry,” said Tom Kuczmarski, co-founder of Chicago Innovation Awards. “The company has made significant strides in innovation, bringing forward the first ever FDA-approved medicine for Thyroid Eye Disease while building out an R&D pipeline developing additional medicines for devastating rare diseases with very few treatment options.”

The complete list of this year's award winners can be found at chicagoinnovation.com.

About Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)

TED often occurs in people living with hyperthyroidism or Graves’ disease; however, it is a distinct disease that is caused by autoantibodies activating an IGF-1R-mediated signaling complex on cells within the retro-orbital space.2,3 This leads to a cascade of negative effects, which may cause long-term, irreversible damage. As TED progresses, the serious damage it can cause includes proptosis (eye bulging), strabismus (misalignment of the eyes) and diplopia (double vision) – and in some cases can lead to blindness.4,5

