 

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport Selects Omnicell Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service to Enhance Medication Safety and Dispensing Efficiency

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced that Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, a Mississippi-based, not-for-profit hospital, has chosen the Company’s Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service, part of the industry-leading medication management platform, to support their pharmacy operations.

Studies have shown dispensing error rates of 0.5 percent annually – or 25,000 dispensing errors for five million annual dispenses.1 This is often the result of manual, inefficient workflows and disconnected systems that leave gaps for mistakes to occur.

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport will be expanding their Omnicell platform through the Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service, which includes Omnicell’s XR2 robotic pharmacy dispensing technology, designed to help eliminate errors during medication dispensing and improve inventory control. XR2 supports both cartless and cartfill distribution strategies through unit dose and multi-dose dispensing capabilities, and supports a complete, seamless, uninterrupted refill process in the central pharmacy. This technology-enabled service is complemented by operational staff, maintenance, and optimization support services to help Memorial Hospital at Gulfport achieve improved patient and business outcomes.

“We chose Omnicell to support expansion of our cartfill distribution model because we’re confident their solution can provide the detail-oriented functionality we need today, but also has the adaptability to grow with our pharmacy,” said Shaun Chastka, RPh, MBA, director of inpatient pharmacy services at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport.

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport is keenly focused on delivering outstanding patient care, and was the recipient Healthgrades 2019 Outstanding Patient Experience Award. Leveraging central pharmacy technology will free clinicians for more patient-focused activities while transforming the Central Pharmacy into a smart, efficient, and accurate hub of care.

“Central pharmacy dispensing automation will allow our pharmacy staff to focus on our patients rather than get slowed down by administrative tasks,” said Jennifer Dumal, RN, BSN, MPH, Chief Operating Officer-Clinical/Chief Nursing Officer of Memorial Hospital at Gulfport.

“Cutting down on dispensing errors is a challenge for many hospitals, which is why technology-enabled services are critical for today’s health system pharmacy,” said Scott Seidelmann, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Omnicell. “Omnicell’s XR2 robotic pharmacy dispensing technology, as part of our larger Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service, equips Pharmacy to increase efficiency, safety and visibility while also cutting down on the risk of error.”

About Memorial Hospital at Gulfport

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport is a not-for-profit medical complex in Gulfport, Mississippi, jointly owned by the City of Gulfport and Harrison County. Memorial's mission is Building a Healthier Community. It’s one of the most comprehensive healthcare systems in the state, licensed for 328 beds, including a state-designated Level II Trauma Center, three nursing centers, four outpatient surgery centers, satellite outpatient diagnostic and rehabilitation centers, and more than 100 Memorial Physician Clinics.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 6,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 40,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com.

OMCL-G

1 Poon EG, Cina JL, Churchill W, et al. Medication dispensing errors and potential adverse drug events before and after implementing bar code technology in the pharmacy. Ann Intern Med. 2006;145:426-434.

