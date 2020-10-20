 

Danske Bank credit-linked structured notes

Holmens Kanal 2–12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 14 00

 

20 October 2020

Danske Bank credit-linked structured notes

On 6 December 2017, Danske Bank issued credit-linked notes. The notes are designated ”DB Europa High Yield I 2023” (ISIN DK0030407556) and ”DB Europa High Yield II 2023” (ISIN DK0030407630).

We attach Credit Event Notice in accordance with the Final Terms.

We refer to the Final Terms published on the NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 6 December 2017.

Danske Bank A/S

Contact: Erkki Tapio Rusi, Global Head of Investment Solutions, tel. +358 (0) 10 513 8709

 

