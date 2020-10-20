 

AMMO, Inc. Continues to Experience Rapid Growth with Booked Orders Backlog Now in Excess of $100 Million

- The Company Adds Two National Retailers to Its Growing Customer Base -

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (OTCQB: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, has continued to receive consistent order flow with the Company’s backlog of booked orders in excess of $100 million. In an effort to increase production and fulfillment capacity, AMMO recently invested in approximately $2.5 million of new equipment.

Led by national retailers, such as Sportsman’s Warehouse, Bass Pro Shops, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Rural King, and Camping World, the Company’s booked orders database covers the majority of national retailers in the ammunition space. AMMO also recently added two new national retailers to its customer base, Big 5 Sporting Goods and Academy Sports + Outdoors, which have over 450 stores throughout the U.S. combined.

“Our record backlog of booked orders continues to grow as consumer demand for ammunition remains at significantly heightened levels heading into the upcoming election,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s chairman and CEO. “In addition, we’ve added two national retailers to our customer base, which puts our product offerings in nearly every major ammunition retailer in the U.S. With the investments we have made in equipment and machinery to expand production capacity, along with a dedicated staff working around the clock in our manufacturing facilities, we remain confident in our ability to fulfill this record backlog of booked orders.”  

AMMO also plans to attend the 2021 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is being held January 19-22, 2021. The Company will be featuring a new booth at the show and will provide full details on its attendance as the date of the event gets closer.

About AMMO, Inc.
AMMO was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. The Company designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including its patented STREAK Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, O.W.L. Technologies, and Night OPS (One Precise Shot) – a lead-free frangible tactical line of munitions for self-defense. The Company’s corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.

Investor Contact:
Cody Slach
Gateway Investor Relations
Phone: (949) 574-3860
POWW@gatewayir.com


