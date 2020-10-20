NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedentary lifestyle, rising geriatric population, and increasing number of people suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, pulmonary disorders, and cardio vascular disorders have led to increase in number of surgeries. Use of facial masks during surgeries and rapid adoption of oxygen therapy is set to drive the growth of the facial mask market.

Substantial change in the burden of respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) and asthma has been observed, which will widen opportunities for manufacturers in the facial mask market. Medical mask market growth has been massive during the COVID-19 pandemic, as personal protection equipment (PPE) is the need of an hour. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the growth of the facial mask market. Demand for N95 respiratory and surgical masks has been surging throughout the pandemic.

The global facial mask market is slated to expand at a CAGR of close to 5%, and cross a valuation of US$ 7 Bn by 2030-end

Key Takeaways from Facial Mask Market Study

Based on product, anesthesia masks is the most profitable segment, and holds around half the market value share. This is due to increasing number of surgeries that require anesthesia administration.

In terms of usage, reusable facial masks is the leading segment, and is expected to grow 1.6X over the forecast period. Reusable masks are cost-effective and pose lower environmental burden.

During the COVID19 pandemic, many manufactures from Europe realized the potential of revenue growth and took the opportunity to launch various medical masks and respirators.

Among the various distribution channels, hospitals and retail pharmacies lead the facial mask market. Hospitals are major consumers of facial masks due to high number of surgical procedures.

"Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, especially respiratory disorders, growing burden of surgeries, and increasing awareness regarding personal and patient safety are factors expected to boost the growth of the global facial mask market. The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted market growth due to the unstoppable demand for facial masks. Due to this impact, year-on-year growth has increased to 3.9% in 2020 from 3.7% in 2019," says a PMR analyst.