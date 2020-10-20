 

Facial Mask Market is slated to expand at a CAGR of close to 5%, and cross a valuation of US$ 7 Bn by 2030-end PMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 14:30  |  45   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedentary lifestyle, rising geriatric population, and increasing number of people suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, pulmonary disorders, and cardio vascular disorders have led to increase in number of surgeries. Use of facial masks during surgeries and rapid adoption of oxygen therapy is set to drive the growth of the facial mask market.

Persistence_Market_Research

Substantial change in the burden of respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) and asthma has been observed, which will widen opportunities for manufacturers in the facial mask market. Medical mask market growth has been massive during the COVID-19 pandemic, as personal protection equipment (PPE) is the need of an hour. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the growth of the facial mask market. Demand for N95 respiratory and surgical masks has been surging throughout the pandemic.

The global facial mask market is slated to expand at a CAGR of close to 5%, and cross a valuation of US$ 7 Bn by 2030-end

Key Takeaways from Facial Mask Market Study

  • Based on product, anesthesia masks is the most profitable segment, and holds around half the market value share. This is due to increasing number of surgeries that require anesthesia administration.
  • In terms of usage, reusable facial masks is the leading segment, and is expected to grow 1.6X over the forecast period. Reusable masks are cost-effective and pose lower environmental burden.
  • During the COVID19 pandemic, many manufactures from Europe realized the potential of revenue growth and took the opportunity to launch various medical masks and respirators.
  • Among the various distribution channels, hospitals and retail pharmacies lead the facial mask market. Hospitals are major consumers of facial masks due to high number of surgical procedures.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31668

"Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, especially respiratory disorders, growing burden of surgeries, and increasing awareness regarding personal and patient safety are factors expected to boost the growth of the global facial mask market. The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted market growth due to the unstoppable demand for facial masks. Due to this impact, year-on-year growth has increased to 3.9% in 2020 from 3.7% in 2019," says a PMR analyst.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zoom and Tesla Enter the Ranks of Interbrand's 2020 Best Global Brands Report
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
MagicCube Unveils i-Accept the World's First Software-Based Replacement for Traditional Payment ...
Polin Waterparks Receives WWA Leading Edge Award for The Europe's Largest Indoor Waterpark, Suntago ...
Private Equity Firms That Are 'ESG Strong' Are Likely to Be the Winners, as Businesses Reset ...
Construction & Manufacturing Industry to Reach $14.9 Trillion, Globally, By 2022: Allied Market Research
Identity Verification Market worth $15.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Nufarm and CROP.ZONE Announce Cooperation to Bring Alternative Weed Control to Major European ...
Jeff Seabright appointed Chair of Xampla
Battery event organized by CBMM brings together Nobel Prize in Chemistry and international experts
Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
China's chipmaking giant SMIC's N+1 process makes tape-out breakthrough
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
Cision Releases Cision Connect, Empowering Communicators to Perform More Meaningful Media Outreach
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
CMA CGM and MSC Complete TradeLens Integration and Join as Foundation Carriers Working with the IBM ...
BGK agrees with IMF report: "Infrastructure investment is a key priority for the CESEE region to accelerate convergence toward ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease