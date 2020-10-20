Logility Named a 2020 Great Supply Chain Partner for the Fifteenth Year by SupplyChainBrain

Each year , SupplyChainBrain surveys hundreds of supply chain professionals, asking them to nominate software providers who have delivered innovative solutions to help them optimally manage and even transform their supply chains for more profitable performance. SupplyChainBrain editors have noted that the 2020 selection for this highly anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners was taken from a field of competitive and inspiring nominees representing all sectors of supply chain management.

Logility, Inc., automating the digital transformation of supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning, today announced its selection for the fifteenth year as a Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain . The selection recognizes Logility as a provider of solutions and services that have significantly and positively impacted the efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance of its customers.

“An agile and resilient supply chain is more important today than it has ever been,” said Shawn Reynolds, executive vice president, Logility. “Logility’s Digital Supply Chain Platform, powered by advanced innovations in artificial intelligence and machine learning, helps our customers optimize their supply chains for faster, more confident decision-making in an increasingly volatile and unpredictable environment. It’s an honor to be recognized by our customers, as well as the SupplyChainBrain community, for the fifteenth year as one of the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for 2020.”

About SupplyChainBrain

SupplyChainBrain, the world’s most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year round through a wide range of ever evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of senior level industry executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward thinking ideas and cutting-edge solutions; and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.

About Logility

Accelerating the digital supply chain from product concept to customer availability, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Fender Musical Instruments, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Verizon Wireless, and VF Corporation. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty, the timing and degree of business recovery, unpredictability and the irregular pattern of future revenues, dependence on particular market segments or customers, competitive pressures, delays, product liability and warranty claims and other risks associated with new product development, undetected software errors, market acceptance of Logility’s products, technological complexity, the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services, as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, contact: Kevin Liu, American Software, Inc., (626) 657-0013 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.

Logility is a registered trademark of Logility, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005054/en/