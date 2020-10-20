 

Iteris Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 4 30 p.m. ET

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 14:30  |  26   |   |   

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, November 4 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2020. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera, and CFO Douglas Groves will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-353-6461
International dial-in number: +1 334-323-0501
Conference ID: 1496063

If joining by phone, please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MKR Investor Relations at 1-213-277-5550.

To listen to the live webcast or view the press release, please visit the investor relations section of the Iteris website at www.iteris.com.

During the question and answer period, management will take questions live from covering sell-side analysts, as well as answer select questions submitted to the company in advance of the call. If you would like to submit a question in advance, please do so before 5 p.m. Eastern time (2 p.m. Pacific time) on November 3, 2020 by emailing Iteris investor relations at iti@mkr-group.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 11, 2020. To access the replay dial information, please click here.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Iteris (New) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)
Aptinyx Reports Positive, Statistically Significant, Top-line Data From Phase 2 Study of NYX-783 in ...
Total Delivers its First Carbon Neutral LNG Cargo
Alibaba Group Unveils Plans for 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
3M Littmann Stethoscopes and Eko Announce New Collaboration
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $4.75 Billion of Senior Secured Notes
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Garrison Capital Inc. Announce Stockholder Approval of Merger
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
San Francisco Bay Area Metropolitan Transportation Commission Awards Iteris $6.9 Million Operational Services Contract
29.09.20
Iteris Awarded $4.7 Million Contract by Orange County Transportation Authority for Traffic Signal Synchronization