 

Assure Holdings Announces the Establishment of a New Technologist Training and Education Program

Ramesh Vijay Named Director of Education

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), has announced a new education and training program for technologists. To lead this effort, the Company has appointed Ramesh Vijay to the newly created director of education position.

“Given the limited number of trained certified IONM technologists, estimated at approximately 5,000 individuals nationwide, building our own talent pipeline is essential to prepare for our anticipated growth and maintaining exceptional service,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “To alleviate the bottleneck for technologists and foster the pipeline necessary for staffing our growth opportunities, Assure is developing our own technologist training program. We will be one of only a handful of IONM companies that are developing our own talent in this manner.”

Vijay will oversee Assure’s training program. This will include educating newly hired non board-certified technologists via didactic courses, clinical training and board preparation as well as the development of continuing education and advanced training for the clinical team. In addition, Vijay will spearhead Assure’s IONM clinical research projects, act as a Company representative for industry organizations including ASET, ASNM and ACNS, provide intermittent technologist case coverage, support business development efforts and serve as a member of the Clinical Leadership Team.

Farlinger continued, “Assure’s current and future success is rooted in the care we have taken to hire, develop, and retain the best, most dedicated technologists. The demonstrated expertise Ramesh brings to the organization supports our development plans and aligns with our principles.”

Farlinger concluded, “In addition, Ramesh will play an important role on research projects relating to IONM efficacy, safety, cost savings and improving patient outcomes that we are planning to launch through our collaboration with the surgeons at the internationally renowned Texas Back Institute. We envision numerous ways that this research will help Assure and the IONM industry as a whole.”

With an emphasis on training, patient care, clinical research and quality assurance, Mr. Vijay previously served as an educational leader and IONM technologist at multiple organizations including Specialty Care. Mr. Vijay has also worked as an instructor and researcher in higher education at Harvard Medical School, as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Louisville and most recently as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Chicago.

