Logiq Applies to List on NEO Exchange

Upon approval for trading on the NEO, Logiq’s common shares would continue to be traded in the U.S. on the OTCQX Market as LGIQ. A listing on the NEO, which is subject to Logiq fulfilling NEO’s listing requirements, also presents an opportunity to eventually move U.S. trading to the NYSE American and become dual-listed on recognized exchanges in both Canada and the U.S.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning eCommerce and Fintech solutions, has initiated the application process to have the company’s common shares listed on the N EO Ex c hange (NEO), Canada's next-generation stock exchange.

“As a global, fast-growing company, a listing on NEO presents a tremendous opportunity to increase awareness of Logiq in the North American investment community,” stated Brent Suen, executive chairman and president of Logiq. “As a senior stock exchange, the NEO is a leading-edge platform that exemplifies how technology for exchange trading can be utilized to broaden investor confidence, improve liquidity and gain global exposure.”

“As a relatively new exchange, NEO’s innovative and investor-first approach to trading represents the next evolution in capital markets,” added Suen. “Its enterprising spirit resonates with our company’s own evolution from primarily an eCommerce services company to a leading innovator of data-driven consumer intelligence and marketing technology.”

Over the last year, Logiq acquired a leading e-Commerce platform, formed major industry partnerships and expanded its global presence. Its offerings now extend from mobile commerce and fintech solutions for micro-, small- and medium-sized businesses (MSMBs) to AI-powered customer acquisition for major enterprises and brands.

The company’s customer relationships now range from hundreds of thousands of MSMBs around the world to publicly traded Fortune 500 companies, with marquee U.S. customers that include Home Advisor, QuinStreet and Sunrun. It expects to end 2020 with record revenue exceeding $38 million, with margins expanding across all business segments.

Logiq is in the process of engaging a Canadian banking advisor for the company’s listing on NEO, and plans to provide updates regarding the process and timing of the NEO listing over the next few weeks.

There can be no assurance that the company will satisfy all applicable requirements for listing its stock on the NEO or that its application for listing will be approved.

About Logiq