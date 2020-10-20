 

Logiq Applies to List on NEO Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 14:31  |  43   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning eCommerce and Fintech solutions, has initiated the application process to have the company’s common shares listed on the NEO Exchange (NEO), Canada's next-generation stock exchange.

Upon approval for trading on the NEO, Logiq’s common shares would continue to be traded in the U.S. on the OTCQX Market as LGIQ. A listing on the NEO, which is subject to Logiq fulfilling NEO’s listing requirements, also presents an opportunity to eventually move U.S. trading to the NYSE American and become dual-listed on recognized exchanges in both Canada and the U.S.

“As a global, fast-growing company, a listing on NEO presents a tremendous opportunity to increase awareness of Logiq in the North American investment community,” stated Brent Suen, executive chairman and president of Logiq. “As a senior stock exchange, the NEO is a leading-edge platform that exemplifies how technology for exchange trading can be utilized to broaden investor confidence, improve liquidity and gain global exposure.”

“As a relatively new exchange, NEO’s innovative and investor-first approach to trading represents the next evolution in capital markets,” added Suen. “Its enterprising spirit resonates with our company’s own evolution from primarily an eCommerce services company to a leading innovator of data-driven consumer intelligence and marketing technology.”

Over the last year, Logiq acquired a leading e-Commerce platform, formed major industry partnerships and expanded its global presence. Its offerings now extend from mobile commerce and fintech solutions for micro-, small- and medium-sized businesses (MSMBs) to AI-powered customer acquisition for major enterprises and brands.

The company’s customer relationships now range from hundreds of thousands of MSMBs around the world to publicly traded Fortune 500 companies, with marquee U.S. customers that include Home Advisor, QuinStreet and Sunrun. It expects to end 2020 with record revenue exceeding $38 million, with margins expanding across all business segments.

Logiq is in the process of engaging a Canadian banking advisor for the company’s listing on NEO, and plans to provide updates regarding the process and timing of the NEO listing over the next few weeks.

There can be no assurance that the company will satisfy all applicable requirements for listing its stock on the NEO or that its application for listing will be approved.

About Logiq

Seite 1 von 3
Logiq Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
UPDATE -- Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 3 Trials in Uncomplicated and Complicated ...
Magna Names Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Logiq’s Food Delivery Service Introduces Car Dining for Major Shopping Mall Food Courts in Jakarta
01.10.20
Logiq Appoints Former Omnicom and Yahoo! Senior Executive, Josh Jacobs, to Its Board of Directors