 

SwarmConnect Adds Highlight Speaker Layout Feature to Video Conferencing Service

TULSA, OK, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces a new feature to its SwarmConnect video conferencing service.

Our latest update to our video conferencing platform adds a new feature called "Speaker Layout." When using this new layout feature, whoever is currently speaking will show up as the largest image on the screen.

This new feature will allow for a more focused meeting for larger video conferencing events to highlight the current speaker within an event.

To enable this feature, simply select "Create Meeting" > settings > then Speaker Layout in Default Behavior options.

Around the world, remote work has skyrocketed in popularity during 2020 due to social distancing requirements to help manage the current pandemic. Even once the healthcare crisis is truly behind us, many workers may want to work from home some or all of the time.

SwarmConnect is focused on providing 'work from home' solutions for the new changing economy.

Customers interested in trying the service can go to the site and 'signup' for a free trial at https://swarmconnect.io/signup

About SwarmConnect

SwarmConnect offers video communication services such as video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, and laptop computers. SwarmConnect Webinars enable users to conduct large-scale online events, such as town hall meetings, workshops, training, and marketing presentations. For more information and a free trial please visit https://www.swarmconnect.io

The implementation of SwarmConnect was a collaborative effort led by Deep Sky Wireless, a technology consulting and research lab in the areas of smart home, 5G, and IoT solutions. https://www.deepskywireless.com/

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs. www.app-swarm.com

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm  Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.
888-886-8583
info@app-swarm.com


