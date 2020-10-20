EXL Recognized as 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data and Analytics Service Providers
NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading Analytics and Operations Management company, today announced it has been named the 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’
Choice for Data and Analytics Service Providers.
The Customers’ Choice distinction is given to select vendors who receive exemplary ratings from their verified customers. To achieve this recognition, vendors must have a minimum of 50 published reviews with an average overall rating equal or higher than the mean rating for that market. [1]
EXL is the only vendor to be recognized as Customers’ Choice in the report: Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data and Analytics Service Providers. From our view, this distinction is a testament to EXL's commitment towards keeping its customers first, and ability to consistently add value to their business as a trusted service partner.
“We are proud to be the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data and Analytics Service Providers, a distinction we feel is even more meaningful because our customers put us there.” said Vivek Jetley, Executive Vice President and Head of EXL Analytics. “To us, this recognition validates our ability to create significant value for our clients by leveraging our domain expertise and capabilities across the full analytics stack, from data management to advanced analytics, leveraging machine learning and AI.”
Said Anita Mahon, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth & Strategy Officer, EXL, "Companies need to understand the metrics that matter most in the ‘new reality” in order to generate insights about changing markets and find opportunities for growth. Navigating such an uncertain environment also requires true, trusted strategic partners. We’re proud our clients have recognized us through this distinction.”
The customers had this to say about EXL:
- "EXL Has Delivered Exceptional Value for Our Organization" "The EXL Analytics team we work with provides critical support to our business via the use of cutting-edge statistical analysis techniques to unlock value in our data and support management decision making" – Financial Analytics & Decision Support Leader
- "[The] company is built on value and trust. How work should be done with the clients is as important as what they do for them. They take client service seriously. Their clients’ priorities drive their business focus to ensure their needs are met" – Data & Analytics Consultant
-
“We have worked with EXL since late 2019 and our experience with them has been fantastic. The knowledge and expertise in assisting our teams transform and improve
our data collection and consumption process has been extremely beneficial." – Consumer Analytics Leader
0 Kommentare