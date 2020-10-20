EXL Recognized as 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data and Analytics Service Providers

The Customers’ Choice distinction is given to select vendors who receive exemplary ratings from their verified customers. To achieve this recognition, vendors must have a minimum of 50 published reviews with an average overall rating equal or higher than the mean rating for that market. [1]

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading Analytics and Operations Management company, today announced it has been named the 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data and Analytics Service Providers.

EXL is the only vendor to be recognized as Customers’ Choice in the report: Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data and Analytics Service Providers. From our view, this distinction is a testament to EXL's commitment towards keeping its customers first, and ability to consistently add value to their business as a trusted service partner.

“We are proud to be the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data and Analytics Service Providers, a distinction we feel is even more meaningful because our customers put us there.” said Vivek Jetley, Executive Vice President and Head of EXL Analytics. “To us, this recognition validates our ability to create significant value for our clients by leveraging our domain expertise and capabilities across the full analytics stack, from data management to advanced analytics, leveraging machine learning and AI.”

Said Anita Mahon, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth & Strategy Officer, EXL, "Companies need to understand the metrics that matter most in the ‘new reality” in order to generate insights about changing markets and find opportunities for growth. Navigating such an uncertain environment also requires true, trusted strategic partners. We’re proud our clients have recognized us through this distinction.”

The customers had this to say about EXL: