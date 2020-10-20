 

EXL Recognized as 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data and Analytics Service Providers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 14:30  |  47   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading Analytics and Operations Management company, today announced it has been named the 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data and Analytics Service Providers.

The Customers’ Choice distinction is given to select vendors who receive exemplary ratings from their verified customers. To achieve this recognition, vendors must have a minimum of 50 published reviews with an average overall rating equal or higher than the mean rating for that market. [1]

EXL is the only vendor to be recognized as Customers’ Choice in the report: Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data and Analytics Service Providers. From our view, this distinction is a testament to EXL's commitment towards keeping its customers first, and ability to consistently add value to their business as a trusted service partner.

“We are proud to be the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data and Analytics Service Providers, a distinction we feel is even more meaningful because our customers put us there.” said Vivek Jetley, Executive Vice President and Head of EXL Analytics. “To us, this recognition validates our ability to create significant value for our clients by leveraging our domain expertise and capabilities across the full analytics stack, from data management to advanced analytics, leveraging machine learning and AI.”

Said Anita Mahon, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth & Strategy Officer, EXL, "Companies need to understand the metrics that matter most in the ‘new reality” in order to generate insights about changing markets and find opportunities for growth. Navigating such an uncertain environment also requires true, trusted strategic partners. We’re proud our clients have recognized us through this distinction.”

The customers had this to say about EXL:

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
UPDATE -- Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 3 Trials in Uncomplicated and Complicated ...
Magna Names Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
EXL to host a Virtual Investor and Analyst Day on November 17, 2020
08.10.20
AMA Insurance Agency and EXL announce strategic relationship for cloud-based LifePRO platform deployment
01.10.20
ExlService Holdings, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
30.09.20
EXL Health Named 'One of the Strongest Performers in the Risk Adjustment & Analytics Space’ in 2020 KLAS Performance Report
29.09.20
EXL Named to Forbes list of “America’s Best Management Consulting Firms” in Insurance